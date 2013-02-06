SEOUL, Feb 7 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Samsung, EA spice up revenue deals in program >French tanker hijacked off Ivory Coast freed >ArcelorMittal sees modest pickup after 2012 loss >S.Korea warns on won's rise vs yen amid export fear MARKETS >S.Korea won falls on finance ministry warnings >KOSPI slips to 2-month low, won drags down carmaker MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks ended mostly flat on Wednesday, taking another pause in the recent rally that has driven the S&P 500 to five-year highs, as transportation and technology shares lost ground. * U.S. stocks ended little changed and European equities slipped on Wednesday as investors paused after recent rallies, while the euro fell before a European Central Bank meeting that could reveal concerns about the currency's strength. * Brent crude oil futures posted a modest rise on Wednesday on economic optimism, while U.S. crude prices slipped after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories. * Seoul shares dipped to a two-month low on Wednesday in the lightest trading volume so far this year as automakers remained under pressure from the strength of the won, overshadowing gains in technology stocks. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp sold a total of 7.101 million vehicles, accounting for 8.8 percent of global market share in 2012. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)