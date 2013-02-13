SEOUL, Feb 14 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >North Korea blast twice 2009 size-monitoring agency >N.Korea tells UN will not bow to nuclear resolution >Samsung Total halts oil purchases from Iran >G20 chair Russia backs G7 statement on forex >S.Koreans shrug off nuclear neighbour MARKETS >KOSPI rally as exporters gain on firmer yen >S.Korea won up for 2nd day as dollar bets unwind MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks drifted in light volume on Wednesday, ending little changed, as investors remained cautious after the S&P 500 index briefly hit its highest intraday level since November 2007. * The yen ended a volatile trading session little changed on Wednesday as concerns about currency wars and the fallout from mixed messages from the G7 put added focus on a G20 meeting in Moscow later in the week. * Brent crude oil prices rose slightly on Wednesday to close near $119 a barrel and remain close to a nine-month high, though gains were capped by a rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as the International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its demand outlook. * Seoul shares climbed to a three-week closing high on Wednesday as a firmer Japanese yen helped exporters like Samsung Electronics and as foreign investors extended their buying. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Electronics Inc unveiled on Wednesday the design of its upcoming 5.5-inch smartphone, the Optimus G Pro. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)