SEOUL, Feb 15 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >S.Korea c.bank holds rates on improvements >China detect no raised radiation from N.Korea test >Applied Materials forecasts strong quarter >Nvidia revenue outlook misses expectations MARKETS >S.Korea won rises for third day on exporters >KOSPI edges up to fresh 3-week high, yen stabilizes MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 eked out a small gain for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a flurry of merger activity, though investors see no catalysts to lift the market further with major averages near multi-year highs. * Global equity markets fell and the euro slid against the dollar on Thursday after data showed the euro zone slipped deeper into recession in late 2012 than had been expected, but deal-making helped Wall Street close near break-even. * Oil prices edged up on Thursday as fears about U.S. gasoline supply pulled the complex higher, overshadowing concerns of weakening economic output in the euro zone. * South Korean shares edged up on Thursday to a fresh three-week high in thin trade, as investors awaited a G20 meeting later this week that is expected to set the tone for future currency moves. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)