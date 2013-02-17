SEOUL, Feb 18 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >G20 steps back from currency brink, heat off Japan >Korean Bae draws on Match Play memories at Riviera >Leading ladies dominate Berlin film awards buzz MARKETS >KOSPI end flat ahead of G20 meeting;automakers fall >S.Korea won at 3-week high on exporters, foreigner MARKET SNAPSHOTS * The S&P 500 dipped in a late decline on Friday as Wal-Mart dropped following a report of a weak start to February sales, though the index just barely extended its streak of weekly gains to seven. * The yen fell against the euro and dollar on Friday amid expectations Group of 20 finance leaders this weekend would avoid targeting Japan over policies that have weakened its currency, while oil prices sank on signs of lagging economic activity. * Oil prices sank on Friday and Brent futures finished their first negative week since mid-January after an unexpected dip in U.S. industrial production spurred concerns about lagging economic activity. * South Korean shares crept up to close at their highest since Jan. 22 on a day many investors stayed the sidelines before G20 finance officials meet in Moscow. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > LG electronics Inc said it will invest $300 million to build a plant in Vietnam by 2020. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Stephen Powell)