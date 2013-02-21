SEOUL, Feb 22 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >SKorea export fortunes wane as weak yen helps Japan >Finmeccanica,Indian officials discuss bribery claim MARKETS >S.Korea won slips on sell-off sparked by Fed >KOSPI ends 6-day gain on selloff by institutions MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day on Thursday and the S&P 500 posted its worst two-day loss since November after reports cast doubt over the health of the U.S. and euro-zone economies. * Major stock markets fell for a second day and the euro slid to a six-week low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after data showed weak economic growth in Europe and the United States. * Brent crude oil fell to a three-week low below $114 a barrel on Thursday, dropping almost 2 percent as weak economic data added to concerns that the rally that began at the start of the year may be over done. * South Korean shares snapped a six-day gain on Thursday, dragged down by the largest institutional sales in more than three months, as worries about the durability of the U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus programme hit risk sentiment. COMPANY NEWS * At the 2013 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week, Samsung Electronics will unveil "TV Discovery", a service that aims to help consumers find video and live TV content with their devices. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Daum Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)