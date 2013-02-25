SEOUL, Feb 26 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >S.Korea demands North drop nuclear ambitions >Samsung to unveil next Galaxy S on Apple's turf >HP sells webOS operating system to LG Electronics MARKETS >South Korean shares retreat as autos falter >S.Korea won ticks down, weak yen dampens MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks on Monday suffered their biggest drop since November after a strong showing in Italian elections by groups opposed to the country's economic reforms triggered worry that Europe's debt problems could once again destabilize the global economy. * Stocks and the euro fell on Monday as concern grew that an unclear outcome in Italy's elections could hamper the country's effort to implement economic reforms. * Brent crude rose after Chinese data showed strong demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer, but the Italian election uncertainty pulled prices from their highs. * South Korean shares fell on Monday as autos, utilities and shipbuilders came under pressure from profit-taking and a further slump in the yen. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > LG Electronics Co showcased its Wireless Ultra High Definition (Ultra HD) Transmission technology for the first time in the world at MWC 2013. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms (Compiled by Narae Kim; Editing by John Mair)