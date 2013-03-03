SEOUL, March 4 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets: TOP STORIES >Judge cuts Apple award vs Samsung, sets new trial >Rodman calls N.Korean leader 'awesome kid' >S.Korea Feb exports hit by yen, weak global economy >China diplomats signal focus on US, Japan, N.Korea MARKETS >South Korean markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday >S.Korea won gains ahead of holiday; bonds edge down >KOSPI hit 2-month high on bullish sentiment MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Friday, leaving the S&P 500 with slight gains in a volatile week as strong economic data overshadowed growth concerns in China and Europe and let investors discount the impact of expected U.S. government spending cuts. * Global equity markets fell and the euro slumped to a two-month low on Friday as weak economic data from Europe and China weighed on prices, but Wall Street stocks rebounded on news of surprisingly strong U.S. manufacturing and consumer sentiment. * Brent crude prices fell to a six-week low below $110 per barrel on Friday, erasing all gains so far in 2013 as political gridlock in Washington was set to trigger automatic U.S. budget cuts. * South Korean markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday. Shares hit a near two-month high on Thursday. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Emerging markets report DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms