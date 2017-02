SEOUL Feb 6 Seoul shares opened up on Monday, led by banks and brokerage firms after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data sparked a global equities rally.

Woori Investment & Securities rose 2.56 percent while Samsung Securities gained 1.41 percent.

Hanwha Corp tumbled more than 7 percent after the company said in a filing that its chairman was being targeted in a probe over alleged misappropriation of corporate funds.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.88 percent at 1,989.68 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)