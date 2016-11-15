SINGAPORE Nov 15 Yields on benchmark South Korean government bonds have widened the most in Asia since Donald Trump's surprise election win, exposing Korean markets as the region's most vulnerable.

Emerging markets globally have tumbled since the U.S. election, with Trump's plans to spend aggressively sending U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar soaring on heightened inflation expectations.

South Korea, already mired in domestic political crisis, is particularly exposed. Its markets are dependent on foreign portfolio investment that could take fright if Trump followed through on his campaign rhetoric.

Half of South Korea's GDP comes from exports, so it is vulnerable to more protectionist U.S. trade policy. Trump has said he wants allies such as South Korea to spend more on defence, which could push Korean bond yields higher.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Korean government bonds reflected these fears, soaring 46 basis points, while the won has fallen almost 4 percent. Stocks are down about 2 percent since the U.S. presidential election.

South Korea's currency authorities were suspected to have stepped in to curb the won's fall on Nov. 9 as the currency tumbled on Trump's win. Even so, the won was trading at a near five-month low on Tuesday afternoon in Seoul.

Finance minister Yoo Il-ho repeatedly vowed to step in to curb volatility, and firmed up his language to say that a "smoothing operation" would be conducted if needed.

Investors said the scandal embroiling South Korean President Park Geun-hye was the biggest short-term risk while rising U.S. bond yields and possible changes in U.S. trade and defence policy were big medium-term risks.

"More important is the political turmoil emanating from the recent presidential scandal, this is the greatest short-term risk for the Korean outlook and until this issue is resolved the fears around Trump remain secondary," said Sat Duhra, Asia ex-Japan fund manager at Henderson Global Investors.

Others said disquiet over possible changes in U.S. policy had spooked some investors.

"Uncertainty around the detail of Trump's trade policies is hurting investor sentiment, putting downward pressure on the won and hurting the stock market," wrote Emily Dabbs, economist at Moody's Analytics in Sydney.

"Given the importance of Korea's export-focused businesses, this could hurt growth at a time when domestic demand remains tepid. Increased capital outflows pose an added risk to growth, given the high debt level of Korean corporations."

Sur-bee Lee, a Samsung Securities fixed-income analyst, said "The current pace of capital outflow will continue through early next year, on a number of factors including the Trump effect."

"The instability throughout emerging economies since the U.S. election is going to keep the won weak. On top of that, expectations for rate hikes by the Fed and a possible interest rate reduction by the Bank of Korea are also weakening the won."

Analysts said much depended on whether Trump would seek to amend its free trade agreement (FTA) with South Korea.

"There would be a spike in South Korean bond yields when and if Trump demands drastic changes in the Korea-U.S. FTA, and when such changes in the deal negatively impact real growth," said Kim Sang-hoon, a fixed-income analyst at KB Investment and Securities in Seoul.

"Unless U.S. policies turn drastically hostile...South Korea's bond yield curve will gradually rise along with U.S. Treasuries through the first half of next year."

Defence analysts said that while Korea might have to pay more towards its defence, they were not expecting particularly onerous demands at this point.

"Trump won't ask for drastic changes to be made in the existing security alliance with South Korea. His phone conversation with President Park insinuated that the U.S. will continue to help defend Seoul in the same manner," said Jeon Kyong-mann, a North Korea expert and research fellow at the Institute for Korean Integration of Society.

"The U.S. could demand S. Korea pay more of the military deployment costs when the two nations renegotiate the cost- sharing pact in 2017, but changes the U.S. demands wouldn't be radical." (Reporting by Nachum Kaplan and Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Eric Meijer)