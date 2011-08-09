SEOUL Aug 9 South Korea's stock exchange may ban short-selling in an effort to calm market jitters, a senior Korea Exchange official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We have one card left to stabilise financial markets, which is banning short-selling," the official said by telephone, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

"But taking that measure could add to market jitters, so we are still looking at market trends."

South Korea prohibits naked short-selling of stocks. (Reporting by Lee Chang-ho, Writing by Kim Yeonhee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)