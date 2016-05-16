BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
May 16 KOREA NEW NETWORK Corporation:
* Says it has appointed Kang Byeong Jong as co-CEO of the co, effective from May 16
* Says Moon Hyeok Ju, the company's current CEO, will begin to serve as co-CEO
Source text in Korean:
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
Feb 2 CBS Corp will merge its radio business with Entercom Communications Corp in a tax-free deal, which the companies said would create the second-largest radio broadcaster in the United States by revenue.
* CDK Global reports second quarter results and updates FY 2017 outlook; provides return of capital and leverage targets through calendar year 2019