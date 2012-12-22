UK's May to speak to Peugeot CEO later on Wednesday - spokesman
LONDON, Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.
SEOUL Dec 22 Four South Korean employees of Hyundai Heavy Industries, who were abducted earlier this week in Nigeria, have been released, local media reported on Saturday, quoting unnamed government officials in Seoul.
The four hostages had been handed over to South Korean officials in the African country late on Friday, Yonhap news agency and YTN TV said.
There was no immediate comment from either the South Korean government or Hyundai Heavy Industries.
Gunmen kidnapped the four working on Hyundai's operations in the Niger Delta region on Monday.
Kidnapping is rife in Africa's top oil producer, making millions of dollars a year for criminal gangs. It is common across the south, especially in the Niger Delta. (Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday that subsidized bus and truck tires imported from China had not damaged the U.S. industry.
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.