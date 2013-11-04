SEOUL Nov 4 At least 19 North Korean sailors were killed when a naval vessel sank during "combat duties" off the east coast last month, North and South Korean media said.

South Korean media said the ship sank during a drill killing "scores".

Photos released by North Korea's KCNA state news agency showed leader Kim Jong Un laying flowers at the foot of a memorial to the dead, encircled by at least 19 graves emblazoned with the faces of the sailors.

"Submarine chaser No. 233 fell while performing combat duties in mid-October," KCNA said.

The article did not specify what operation it was undertaking.

South Korea's Choson Ilbo newspaper said the ship sank during a drill, killing scores of sailors, and that two vessels were involved, quoting an unnamed military source.

The two Koreas remain technically at war since the 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty. North Korea conducted its third nuclear test this year in defiance of U.N. resolutions, drawing condemnation from around the world.