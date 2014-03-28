SEOUL, March 28 South Korean President Park
Geun-hye proposed a broad range of economic aid for impoverished
North Korea on Friday if it agrees to give up its nuclear
programme.
It was not immediately clear how the North would respond to
the proposal, made in a speech in Dresden, Germany, but it has
repeatedly rejected the idea of abandoning its nuclear
programme, which it says is a necessary deterrent against U.S.
hostility.
North and South Korea have been technically at war since the
end of their 1950-53 civil conflict, as the fighting ended with
a mere truce, not a treaty. North Korea threatened nuclear
strikes against the South and the United States last year after
the United Nations tightened sanctions against it for conducting
its third nuclear test.
Park said the two Koreas must put confrontation behind them
and start the work of preparing for unification, and offered to
help develop the North's economy, agriculture and social
infrastructure.
"In order for these efforts for us to become one again to
bear results at an early time, North Korea must go on the road
to denuclearisation," Park said.
She also offered to help the North join the international
financial system and proposed the establishment of liaison
offices on both sides to promote exchanges.
Park's proposal continues a series of policy initiatives by
Park and her predecessor offering huge economic incentives in
return for the North giving up its nuclear ambitions.
Five countries including the South and the United States in
2005 also struck a deal with the North to provide economic aid
in return for an agreement to end its nuclear arms programme,
which Pyongyang has since torn up.
On Thursday, the North ridiculed Park in scathing commentary
for her comments at a nuclear security summit earlier in the
week in The Hague where she spoke about the risk of nuclear
weapons proliferation posed by North Korea.
"Explicitly speaking about the nuclear issue, there may be
the denuclearisation of the whole Korean peninsula but no
unilateral denuclearisation by the north under any
circumstances," it said. "She had better not even dream about
it."
North Korea has accused the United States of maintaining
nuclear weapons in South Korea and planning to invade the North,
which Washington denies.
North Korea's economy is about a thirtieth of the size of
industrial powerhouse South Korea and often has trouble feeding
its people.
Its missile launches and nuclear tests since 2006 have led
to U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban arms trade and cut
it off international financial system.
In the latest rebuke of the North's arms provocation, the
U.N. Security Council condemned its ballistic missile launch
this week as a violation of resolutions and said it would hold
discussions on a response.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)