SEOUL Oct 11 The mother of jailed U.S.
missionary Kenneth Bae, who is serving a 15-year sentence for
state subversion in North Korea, has seen her ailing son and he
appeared to be in better health, she said on Friday in
Pyongyang.
Myunghee Bae told Japan's Kyodo news agency she had met her
son in a hospital and he was still far from healthy. She said
she would remain in Pyongyang for a few days.
"I saw him at the hospital," Bae said in TV footage taken by
Kyodo in Pyongyang. "His condition seems to be all right, not
good, but seems much better."
Kenneth Bae, 45, was born in South Korea, but is a
naturalised U.S. citizen. He has been serving a hard labour
sentence after being convicted in May of crimes against the
state.
Bae has acknowledged being a missionary and has said he
conducted religious services in the North, one of the most
isolated states on earth and long hostile to Westerners
advocating religious causes.
The country's Supreme Court said he used his tourism
business to form groups aimed at overthrowing the government.
Before arriving in Pyongyang on Thursday, Bae's mother said
she hoped to encourage her son, who has diabetes and has lost a
great deal of weight during his incarceration. She expressed
gratitude to Pyongyang for allowing the visit.
She was greeted on arrival by the Swedish ambassador to
Pyongyang, according to the Choson Sinbo, a pro-Pyongyang Korean
newspaper based in Japan. Sweden provides consular services for
some countries that do not have diplomatic relations with the
North, including the United States.
Bae was detained last November as he led a tour group
through the northern region of the country. He was sentenced
amid a long series of acrimonious exchanges between Pyongyang
and Washington over the reclusive state's nuclear programme.
His plight has attracted international attention.
In August, a planned trip by Robert King, U.S. special envoy
on North Korean human rights issues, to try to negotiate Bae's
release was cancelled by North Korea.
King's trip had been seen as a signal that relations between
Washington and Pyongyang might start to improve after months of
tension over North Korea's latest nuclear weapons test and its
repeated threats to launch nuclear attacks against the United
States and its ally, South Korea.
On Thursday, a friend of the Bae family, which is based in
the Seattle area, said he was hopeful the mother's trip
signalled that Bae would soon be allowed to return home.
But Bae's sister, Terri Chung, said the family was "trying
to keep our expectations low and realistic". The family, she
said, had received no information about whether North Korea was
considering releasing her brother.
Bae has spent much of the last seven years in China, where
he started a business leading tour groups into the northern
region of North Korea, according to his sister.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski in Tokyo, Heejung
Jung in Seoul and Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Ron
Popeski)