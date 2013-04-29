WASHINGTON, April 29 The United States called on
North Korea on Monday to immediately release on humanitarian
grounds a U.S. citizen accused of trying to topple the reclusive
state's government.
Korean-American Kenneth Bae, 44, was in a group of five
tourists who visited the northeastern city of Rajin on a
five-day trip last November and has been held by North Korean
police since then.
"We call on the DPRK to release Kenneth Bae immediately on
humanitarian grounds," U.S. State Department spokesman Patrick
Ventrell told reporters at his daily briefing.
KCNA, the North's official news agency, on Saturday said Bae
had "admitted that he committed crimes aimed to topple the DPRK
with hostility toward it," using the North's official title of
the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"His crimes were proved by evidence," it said, adding he
would soon be taken to the Supreme Court to face judgment.
The move comes amid a long-simmering diplomatic standoff
between Pyongyang and Washington over the North's nuclear
programs.
Tensions between North Korea and South Korea and its ally
the United States have risen in recent weeks since the United
Nations tightened sanctions after North Korea's third nuclear
weapon test in February.
The fresh sanctions led Pyongyang to threaten nuclear
strikes against South Korea and the United States.
A number of U.S. citizens of Korean descent have run into
trouble in North Korea over the years, and Pyongyang has tried
to use their detention to extract visits by high-profile
American figures, most notably former President Bill Clinton.
A U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity said Bae
had entered the North with a valid visa and that the United
States did not want his case exploited for political gain.
"In the past there have been many ... instances where
American citizens are used as political bargaining chips and our
concern is that this individual not be used in that manner," the
U.S. official said.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Jackie Frank)