UPDATE 1-CERAWEEK-Foreign buyers eye U.S. pipeline investments in hunt for steady yields
* Trump's promised policies could stir buying (Adds more details about tax considerations, paragraph 12)
ROME, April 9 Tensions on the Korean peninsula may slip out of control, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said on Tuesday after North Korea warned foreigners to evacuate the region to avoid being caught up in a "retaliatory war".
"The current level of tension is very dangerous. A small incident caused by miscalculation or misjudgment may create an uncontrollable situation," he told reporters in Rome, where he met Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and Pope Francis.
He said he had urged North Korean authorities to refrain from "provocative rhetoric" and asked neighbouring countries to try to exert their influence on Pyongyang. (Reporting by Catherine Hornby; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Trump's promised policies could stir buying (Adds more details about tax considerations, paragraph 12)
TRIPOLI, March 9 Libya's oil output has fallen to 620,000 barrels per day, a drop of about 80,000 bpd since clashes erupted around some of the country's major export terminals, the head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.
LIMA, March 9 Construction companies from around the world have expressed interest in operating in Peru after a vast graft scandal ensnared some of the country's biggest builders, the finance minister said on Thursday.