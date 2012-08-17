BEIJING Aug 17 China's President Hu Jintao on
Friday met the powerful uncle of North Korea's young leader Kim
Jong-un, in a clear show of support for the impoverished ally as
it takes tentative steps to rebuild its shattered economy.
The uncle, Jang song-thaek, is seen as a driving force for
reforms which the isolated and destitute North is believed to be
trying and for which it desperately needs Chinese backing.
"For many years, Comrade Jang Song-thaek has done a great
deal of work to develop neighbourly friendship between China and
North Korea," Hu said at their meeting, according to Chinese
radio.
Hu also offered condolences for floods that recently hit the
North, which routinely struggles to feed its 24 million people.
"I'm confident that under the leadership of the Korean
Workers' Party with Kim Jong-un as its First Secretary, the
North Korean people will be able to overcome this flood disaster
and build a beautiful homeland."
Jang's trip to China this week has been seen as the latest
sign that Kim is seriously exploring ways to revive his
reclusive country's economy, which has been in decline for
years.
Jang attended meetings to discuss joint economic projects in
Rason on the North's east coast, and in Hwanggumphyong, an area
on the border between the two countries.
Chinese state news agency Xinhua quoted Hu as saying that he
"hopes the two sides can make full use of their respective
advantages ... (and) push forward in the cooperation of the two
key economic zone projects."
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, who also met with Jang, said the
Chinese government "will firmly support North Korea's economic
development and improvement of people's livelihoods".
Companies from China and North Korea opened on Friday a new
tourist route from Yanji, a city in China's northeast Jilin
province that borders the North, to Rason to boost economic and
tourism exchanges between the two countries, Xinhua said in a
separate report.
"The new international route will turn a new page in trade
and tourism cooperation between the two countries," Xinhua cited
Wang Yanbo, deputy director of the Yanji Tourism
Administration, as saying.
North Korea relies on China to support its economy, which
has been dragged down by decades of mismanagement and
international sanctions over its weapons programmes.
Kim's father, who died last December, flirted with reform
but never really let it take root, wary of anything that might
undermine his family's iron grip over the state.
But the new leader has presented a different image to his
father and is believed to want economic and agricultural reform.
North Korea has received little more than $300 million in
non-financial direct investment from about 100 Chinese companies
mainly in the food, medicine, electronics, mining, light
industry, chemicals and textile sectors.