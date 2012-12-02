BEIJING Dec 2 China expressed concern but urged
a calm response on Sunday after North Korea said it would carry
out its second rocket launch of 2012, a move likely to heighten
diplomatic tensions in the region.
"We express deep concern at North Korea's announcement that
it will launch a satellite, and we have also noted the reaction
of the other parties," Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang said
in a statement.
"North Korea has a right to the peaceful use of space, but
this right has been restricted by U.N. Security Council
resolutions. (China) hopes all sides can do more to benefit
peace and stability on the peninsula, and hopes all sides handle
it calmly to avoid the situation escalating," he added.