SEOUL, March 29 Washington's decision to fly
B-52 and stealth bomber missions over Korea this week in a
warning to Pyongyang risks pushing the North into staging an
attack on the South just as its threats may have been on the
cusp of dying down.
New leaders in Seoul, Beijing and most importantly, an
untested 30-year-old in Pyongyang who has to prove he is capable
of facing down a perceived threat from the United States, have
raised the stakes in a month-long standoff that risks flaring
into a conflict.
"It seems that Kim Jong-un is in the driving seat of a train
that has been taken on a joyride," said Lee Min-yong, North
Korea expert at Sookmyung Women's University in Seoul.
With the looming April 15 celebrations to commemorate the
birthday of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of
the current ruler, and large chunks of North Korea's peasant
army due to head to farms for spring planting, the crisis may
have been lurching to a close before the American bombers'
flights on Thursday.
Instead, pictures of Kim Jong-un released by the state-owned
KCNA news agency showed him sketching out a response to the
stealth bomber flights and depicted the possible paths of North
Korean missile attacks on U.S. bases in the Pacific and on the
United States itself.
The missile threat to U.S. bases in the Pacific and
certainly to the continental United States may be overstated,
given the untested nature of North Korea's longer-range
missiles. But the risk to South Korea is real.
Seoul is just over 40 km (25 miles) from the massed
artillery and battle-proven short-range Scud missiles placed
north of the demilitarised zone that separates the two sides.
And North Korea has proved, as recently as 2010, that it is
capable of launching strikes on the South.
In that year, it was charged with sinking a South Korean
naval vessel and shelled an island close to the maritime border.
A study by the International Institute for Strategic Studies
says North Korea keeps 80 percent of its estimated firepower
within 100 km (60 miles) of the zone. This includes
approximately 700,000 troops, 8,000 artillery systems and 2,000
tanks, it said.
STAMP OUT LIKE AN ANT
Deng Yuwen, deputy editor at the Study Times, a newspaper
published by China's Central Party School which trains rising
officials, believes neither side intends to wage a full-scale
war in which the "Americans will stamp him (Kim) out like an ant
and crush him" but says the risk of conflict has risen.
"This doesn't rule out the risk of misfiring, this kind of
accident cannot be ruled out," Deng said.
While Pyongyang has a new Kim in charge, South Korean
President Park Geun-hye and China's new leader Xi Jinping took
office just this year.
Before becoming president, Park pledged engagement in return
for the North giving up its nuclear ambitions. Just a week
before she took office, Pyongyang literally exploded those
policies when it carried out its third nuclear test on Feb. 12.
While Park has no option but to sit and wait, China's Xi
will have to navigate a tricky path that seeks to restrain and
punish the North, as it did by backing United Nations sanctions
imposed after the test. But, as the North's only major ally and
its supplier of food and fuel, Beijing will not go too far.
"If the Chinese take too stringent measures, the situation
in North Korea will be even more unstable," said Deng.
However, the script of the Korean Peninsula being on the
verge of widespread conflict has been played out many times
after the 1950-53 war. American B-52 bombers were used to
pressure the North in the 1970s.
In 1976, a U.S. decision to remove a tree in the
demilitarised zone that separates the two Koreas saw two
American soldiers bludgeoned to death with axe handles. This was
followed by a show of military force that included the bombers.
That incident passed without major conflict even though
North Korea subsequently fired on an American helicopter.
North Korea's state media has a long history of antagonstic
rhetoric, threatening to turn Seoul into a "sea of fire" and
dubbing one South Korean President a "rat-bastard" .
Even its recent repudiation of the armistice agreement that
ended the 1950-53 Korean War has happened before.
FARM SUPPORT
If it was not for the American bomber flights, North Korea
may have been willing to tone down tensions around now because
of the spring thaw. This is the time of year its peasant army
helps with planting, a key task in a country that suffers from
perennial food shortages.
While that doesn't affect missile units and the core elite
troops, experts in Seoul say that large parts of the North's 1.2
million-strong armed forces spend about a month on the farm from
mid-April onwards.
"The soldiers are sent for 'farm support.' They stay on the
farms and engage in planting like all the other farming
population. They usually stay until around May 20 and leave once
they are done," said Ahn Chan-il, a high-ranking North Korean
defector who now lives in Seoul.
Washington's bomber flights appear to have been aimed at
reassuring key allies in South Korea and Japan that it stood
beside them amid the North's sabre-rattling.
President Barack Obama, who closely controls all major
national security decision-making within the White House, has
shown himself to be reluctant to involve the United States in
foreign conflicts.
He has stayed largely on the sidelines in the Syrian civil
war, minimised U.S. involvement in Libya and rebuffed Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to press him for
military action against Iran'a nuclear program.
New Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel was wounded in combat in a
earlier war in Asia, in Vietnam, and has spoken of the need to
use military force only as a last resort.
"From the U.S. point of view, it is appropriate to reassure
South Korea of U.S. continuing commitment, especially in these
times where some people may doubt that commitment due to the
financial crisis," said Denny Roy, an expert on Asia-Pacific
security at the East-West Center thinktank In Hawaii.
