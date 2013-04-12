(In third para, corrects to clarify that U.S. official was not
accompanying Kerry)
* Kerry to meet with S. Korean leaders, U.S. military
* U.S. report says North may be able to launch device on
missile
* South Korea says assessment is incorrect
* Consensus inside U.S. government is N.Korea does not have
such a capability
* N. Korea praises nuclear weapons as "treasured sword"
By Arshad Mohammed
SEOUL, April 12 A U.S. government agency said
North Korea has a nuclear weapon it can mount on a missile,
adding an ominous dimension to tensions on the Korean peninsula
as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived for talks in Seoul
on Friday.
However, the assessment by the Pentagon's Defence
Intelligence Agency (DIA) was swiftly dismissed by several U.S.
officials and South Korea.
Asked if war was imminent, a U.S. official in South Korea
said: "Not at all".
Washington's greatest concern, the official said, was the
possibility of unexpected developments linked to the
inexperience of North Korea's 30-year-old leader, Kim Jong-un.
"Kim Jong-un's youth and inexperience make him very
vulnerable to miscalculation. Our greatest concern is a
miscalculation and where that may lead," said the official, who
spoke on condititon of anonymity.
"We have seen no indications of massive troop movements, or
troops massing on the border, or massive exercises or anything
like that that would back up any of the rhetoric that is going
on."
Kerry was due to meet South Korean President Park Geun-hye
and top brass from the 28,000-strong U.S. military contingent in
the country.
Park, meeting officials from her ruling Saenuri Party before
her talks with Kerry, struck a conciliatory note by suggesting
Seoul should at least listen to what North Korea had to say.
"We have a lot of issues, including the Kaesong industrial
zone," local media quoted her as saying. So should we not meet
with them and ask: "Just what are you trying to do?'"
The president was referring to North Korea's closure this
week of the jointly run Kaesong industrial park, with the loss
of 53,000 jobs.
In Washington, Republican Representative Doug Lamborn quoted
the DIA as saying it had concluded with "moderate confidence"
that North Korea had developed a nuclear bomb that could be
fitted on a ballistic missile, but added such a weapon would
probably be unreliable.
South Korean and U.S. officials say Pyongyang appears set to
test-launch a medium-range missile as a show of strength linked
to the anniversary on Monday of the birth of North Korean state
founder Kim Il-Sung. North Korea has conducted three nuclear
tests, but it was not believed to be near weapons capability.
In Pyongyang, Rodong Sinmun, the mouthpiece of the ruling
Workers' Party, said North Korea would never abandon its nuclear
weapons programme, made necessary by the "invariable ambition of
the U.S. to militarily invade" North Korea.
"Strong is the will of the DPRK to strengthen the nuclear
deterrence for self defence...," it said, referring to the
country by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic
of Korea. "The DPRK will hold tighter the treasured sword,
nuclear weapons."
SOUTH KOREA SKECPTICAL
South Korea's Defence Ministry maintained it did not believe
North Korea could mount a nuclear warhead on a missile.
Despite the DIA report, the Pentagon's spokesman and the
U.S. national intelligence director both said it was
"inaccurate" to infer Pyongyang had the proven ability to launch
a nuclear missile.
The DIA was criticised after the start of the Iraq war in
2003 for being too bullish in predicting Baghdad might have
weapons of mass destruction.
Its conclusion about North Korea follows more than a month
of rising tension on the Korean peninsula.
China, North Korea's only major diplomatic ally, denied
reports that it was staging military drills along the North
Korean border.
Asked about the U.S. reports that Pyongyang may have
developed a nuclear weapon, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman
Hong Lei said: "China upholds the maintenance of peace and
stability on the Korean peninsula and pushing for its
denuclearisation via talks and consultations. No matter what
changes there are in the situation, we will uphold this
direction."
North Korea, claiming the United States is planning to
invade, has threatened Washington and Seoul with nuclear war,
although most experts say Pyongyang has no intention of starting
a conflict that would likely bring its own destruction.
N.KOREA ANGRY OVER SANCTIONS, DRILLS
The United Nations sanctioned North Korea for its third
nuclear test on Feb. 12, sparking a furious response from
Pyongyang. The North has also called annual military drills
between U.S. and South Korean forces a "hostile" act.
North Korea has stationed as many as five medium-range
missiles on its east coast, according to defence assessments by
Washington and Seoul. South Korean and U.S. officials believe it
is preparing to launch a Musudan missile, whose range of 3,500
km (2,100 miles) or more would put Japan within striking
distance and may threaten Guam, home to U.S. military bases.
Despite North Korea's nuclear tests, there has been no hard
evidence that it has developed a warhead small enough to mount
on a missile and whether it can then ensure that missile
re-enters the earth's atmosphere.
North Korea last tested a long-range rocket in December. It
launched the rocket into space for the first time but the rocket
did not successfully re-enter.
Pentagon spokesman George Little said "it would be
inaccurate to suggest that the North Korean regime has fully
tested, developed or demonstrated the kinds of nuclear
capabilities referenced in the passage" of the DIA report.
The conclusion of the DIA was not shared by the wider U.S.
intelligence community, U.S. National Intelligence Director
James Clapper said in a statement.
The strong consensus inside the U.S. government is that
North Korea does not yet have a nuclear device that would fit
longer-range missiles that conceivably could hit the U.S.
mainland.
(Additional reporting by Jack Kim and Daum Kim in SEOUL,
Sui-Lee Wee in BEIJING, John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI, and Patricia
Zengerle, Mark Hosenball and Jeff Mason in Washington; Writing
by Ronald Popeski; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)