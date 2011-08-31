By Jeremy Laurence
| ABOARD THE MANGYONGBYONG, North Korea
ABOARD THE MANGYONGBYONG, North Korea, Aug 31 (Reuters) -
When you think of taking a cruise, usually it's the Bahamas,
Fiji or the Maldives that generally come to mind. How about
North Korea?
On Tuesday, the mysterious state launched itself into the
glitzy world of cruise tourism when about 130 passengers set
sail from the rundown port of Rajin, near the China-Russia
border, for the scenic Mount Kumgang resort near the South
Korean border.
Isolated North Korea's "state tourism bureau" has teamed up
with a Chinese travel company to run the country's first ever
cruise aboard an ageing 9,700 tonne vessel which once plied the
waters off the east coast of the divided peninsula shuttling
passengers between North Korea and Japan.
The ship was later used to transport cargo before Tokyo
blocked its entry as part of economic sanctions over Pyongyang's
missile and nuclear tests in 2006.
Some 500 North Koreans, about half dressed in dark workers
clothes and the others in office and traditional attire, waved
off the ship in a strictly choreographed performance on the
potholed dock.
The spectators waved North Koreans flags and fake flowers,
and let off a blast of paper fireworks to mark the occasion.
Carnival music blared from two minivans with speakers on their
roofs.
Before the setting off, the vice mayor Hwang Chol-nam of
Rason City, of which Rajin port is a part, gave a speech lauding
the venture as part of the region's push to attract tourism.
Hwang hailed what his city's rule which allows any
nationality to visit the area visa-free. They must, however,
arrange the trip through a designated tour companies.
"Any country, people from America, Japanese, Singaporean can
come to Rason, that's the reality today, and that's the same for
the Kumgang special economic zone," he told reporters aboard the
vessel.
"If any foreign companies have an interest in conducting
tours they just need to contact our companies."
The region has this year stepped up its campaign to woo
foreign capital and in June broke ground on joint project with
China to develop the area as special economic zone in attempt to
make much needed hard currency.
The secretive North has been squeezed by international
sanctions for its pursuit of nuclear weapons.
The North's move to attract foreign tourists comes amid a
dispute with South Korea over their stalled joint tour programme
at Mount Kumgang, just north of the border with rival South
Korea.
Last week the North expelled the last remaining South
Koreans at the resort and said it would now sell off South
Korean assets valued at nearly $320 million in a move that
prompted Seoul on Tuesday to ask others not to invest.
Earlier this month, a New York-based company said it had
signed a deal with North Korea to run tours to the Kumgang
resort.
The bizarre "test" sail was scheduled to take about 18
hours. A second trip is planned for businessmen next month.
The cruise, which sails the length of North Korea's
picturesque eastern coastline, will appeal not only to the
adventurous seeking "something different", but also to gamblers
wanting to try their luck at the North's casinos in Rason and
Kumgang.
(Editing by by David Chance)