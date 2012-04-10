WASHINGTON, April 9 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta spoke with South Korea's Defense Minister by telephone on Monday evening to discuss North Korea's planned missile launch, a Pentagon spokesman said.

"Both leaders would regard a missile launch by North Korea as a serious provocation and a violation of North Korea's international obligations and standing U.N. Security Council resolutions," Pentagon spokesman George Little said. (Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Paul Simao)