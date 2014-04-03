SEOUL, April 3 A drone found last week while
probably returning to North Korea had flown over the
presidential palace in the South before crashing near the
border, but would not have been able to carry a bomb, an
official said on Thursday.
The drone was the first of two unmanned aircraft found in a
span of a week, with the second found soon after a three-hour
artillery barrage between the neighbours in waters near a
disputed maritime border.
South Korea's military has been criticised for apparently
failing to spot or stop the unidentified aircraft that entered
its airspace and flew over its capital amid a tense standoff
with the North, as both countries remain technically at war.
Nearly 200 aerial photographs were recovered from a camera
carried by the drone, including some taken directly above the
presidential Blue House, but the aircraft had no equipment to
transmit the images, defence ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok
said.
"It is of primitive standard, and it would not have been
easy to use it in an act of terror, or more precisely, it would
not have been possible," he said when asked if it could carry a
bomb.
But the North was clearly working to improve the technology,
he added. The 1950-53 Korean War between the two countries ended
in a truce and no peace treaty has been signed since.
The aircraft was a lightweight model of less than 2 m (6.6
ft) in length or width, news reports said. It was carrying a
camera of a kind widely sold commercially for about 1 million
won ($950) and equipped with a basic non-zoom lens, Kim said.
South Korea believes it was launched by the North on the
grounds that it flew in from the north and over Seoul before
turning back, with enough fuel left when it crashed to carry it
back to North Korea.
Images of Monday's drone crash showed the wreckage of a
light-blue aircraft with paintwork and markings similar to North
Korean drones displayed in a Pyongyang parade last year.
Those drones were larger aircraft modified to crash into
pre-determined targets, but are not believed to be capable of
air strikes or long-range surveillance flights.
North Korea's state media said last year that leader Kim
Jong Un had supervised a drill of "super-precision" drone
attacks on a simulated South Korean target.
Although the North has one of the world's largest standing
armies, much of its equipment consists of antiquated Soviet-era
designs. It has focused resources on developing nuclear and
long-range missile programmes.
($1=1056.5500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)