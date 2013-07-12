By Christine Kim
| SEOUL, July 12
SEOUL, July 12 North Korea's economy expanded
for a second successive year in 2012, South Korea's central bank
said on Friday, bolstering the claims of new leader Kim Jong-un
to be pursuing economic growth alongside strengthening the
country's nuclear deterrence.
The economy of the reclusive and impoverished nation grew
1.3 percent in 2012 as nearly all sectors saw improvement
compared to a 0.8 percent annual growth the year before, said
the Bank of Korea, one of the few sources of estimates about the
economic performance of the North, which does not publish data.
Agriculture, farming and fisheries rose 3.9 percent last
year in North Korea on the back of expanded use of fertiliser
and an increase in pig and chicken farms, according to the Bank
of Korea data, compared to a 5.3 percent growth in 2011.
Livestock farming rose 12.3 percent on an annual basis.
North Korean industrial output and manufacturing both
expanded for the first time since 2008 after shrinking for three
straight years, rising 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent respectively
in 2012 compared to a year ago.
Despite the rise in output, North Korea remains one of the
poorest countries on earth and its economy is around a thirtieth
the size of industrial powerhouse South Korea.
The country has been heavily sanctioned for its February
nuclear test and has vowed to continue with the development of
nuclear weapons, saying it fears an attack by the United States.
It is currently in talks to re-open a money spinning
industrial park that it operates with South Korean companies
that was closed during a spike in tensions earlier this year.
The Bank of Korea data showed that North Korea's total trade
was worth $6.81 billion in 2012, with exports up an annual 3.3
percent, mostly on the back of chemical products and animal
products. Imports were up 10.2 percent.
Trade with South Korea, which the Bank of Korea exempts from
North Korea's trade statistics, was worth $1.97 billion dollars
last year, up 15 percent from a year ago. Almost all of that
trade comes from the closed Kaesong industrial park.
The central bank gathers the data from various government
agencies in South Korea and uses the United Nations' system of
national accounts to calculate the data, which is also used for
South Korea's GDP statistics.