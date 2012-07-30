UPDATE 3-Wiese misses out as South Africa's Steinhoff and Shoprite scrap merger
* Shares in Shoprite, Steinhoff rebound (Adds comment from Christo Wiese)
SEOUL, July 30 A United Nations team plans to visit North Korea from Tuesday to assess the damage from recent floods before deciding on a response, a UNICEF official based in Bangkok told Reuters on Monday.
"We have agreed to send an inter-agency rapid assessment team to the two most affected counties tomorrow (July 31)," Christopher de Bono, chief of communications for East Asia and the Pacific for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)
* Shares in Shoprite, Steinhoff rebound (Adds comment from Christo Wiese)
* Pearson hit by broker target price cut (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012