By Paul Eckert
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 Google Executive
Chairman Eric Schmidt's visit to North Korea this week has been
met with sharp criticism and low expectations, but the global
Internet search giant indirectly is helping to make history by
revealing one of the reclusive country's darkest secrets, say
human rights activists.
Google Earth, the company's popular satellite imagery
product, might be the last thing Schmidt will want to showcase
for his hosts, because it presents a bird's eye view of many
things that secretive North Korea wants to keep hidden.
Human rights activists and bloggers have taken a Google
program used mostly for recreation, education and marketing and
applied it to map a vast system of dozens of prison camps that
span North Korea, a country slightly smaller in area than Greece
and home to 23 million people.
As many as 250,000 political prisoners and their families
toil on starvation rations in the mostly remote mountain camps,
according to estimates by international human rights groups.
Schmidt's trip to Pyongyang with former New Mexico Governor
Bill Richardson has been criticized by the U.S. State Department
as ill-timed - coming weeks after North Korea conducted a rocket
launch in violation of U.N. Security Council sanctions.
Rights activists are skeptical that celebrity visits to
Pyongyang can produce meaningful results, but they are inclined
to give Google credit for living up to its informal motto of
"Don't Be Evil" when it comes to how Google Earth sheds light on
North Korea.
"What Eric Schmidt does or does not do in Pyongyang will
probably be forgotten in a few weeks," said Joshua Stanton, a
Washington lawyer who devotes his spare time to blogging and
activism on North Korea human rights.
"The good that Google has done, however inadvertently, by
helping people tell the truth about North Korea, will probably
be reflected in the history of the country one day," he said.
Google has characterized Schmidt's trip as "personal"
travel, and Schmidt did not respond to requests for comment
before leaving for Pyongyang. The company declined to comment on
the use of Google Earth in monitoring North Korea.
Richardson said last week he hoped to win the release of
Kenneth Bae, a U.S. tour guide detained in the North since
November.
HIDDEN GULAG NO LONGER SO HIDDEN
Stanton's blogcarries satellite images
from Google Earth and analysis of the features of six political
prisoner camps - three of which he is credited with playing a
role in confirming or identifying.
The blogger identifies images of gates and guard houses, and
in some cases coal mines and crude burial grounds - corroborated
through the work of experts and interviews with defectors from
North Korea who lived or worked in the camps.
"The largest of the camps, if you don't know what you're
looking at, look like towns or villages, and I suspect they are
designed that way to fit into the countryside," said Stanton,
whose readers trade tips on the camps and their landmarks.
Stanton, who became interested in North Korea while serving
in the U.S. military in South Korea at the height of a deadly
late-1990s famine in the North, built on the pioneering work of
the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea, a U.S.
non-governmental organization which unveiled the camps in a 2003
book, "The Hidden Gulag."
When a second edition of "The Hidden Gulag" came out in
2012, Google Earth received prominent acknowledgement.
"The dramatically improved, higher resolution satellite
imagery now available through Google Earth allows the former
prisoners to identify their former barracks and houses, their
former execution grounds, and other landmarks in the camps,"
said the study.
"Hidden Gulag" also credited Stanton and a second blogger,
Curtis Melvin, whose bloghas been
at the forefront of using Google Earth to catalog not only
prison camps but also ordinary facilities like schools,
factories and train stations.
"It opens up areas of North Korea that no foreigners are
allowed to see at all," said Melvin, who downloads the free
program available to the general public.
IMAGERY MAKES DENIALS IMPLAUSIBLE
Melvin, an economist with an unfinished doctoral
dissertation on North Korea's monetary system, verifies
landmarks he finds on Google Earth by studying maps and
documents and by sitting down in front of his computer in
Virginia with North Koreans.
"I've also been watching North Korean television literally
every day for about three years, so I have a list of thousands
of names (of places) I can ask them specific questions about,"
he said of his interviews with defectors from North Korea.
North Korean defector Kim Sung Min, who escaped the country
in 1997 by jumping off a train that was taking him to be
executed, "told me the name of the train station where he
jumped, and I pulled it up immediately and we were able to trace
his actual escape path out of North Korea," said Melvin.
Some of Google Earth's satellite imagery comes from
DigitalGlobe, a 20-year-old Colorado firm that, under
its previous name, EarthWatch Incorporated, was the first outfit
to get a U.S. government license to gather and sell satellite
imagery commercially.
The Committee for Human Rights in North Korea receives
imagery and analysis pro bono in a project with DigitalGlobe
Inc, which has a record of supporting humanitarian causes, said
Greg Scarlatoiu, executive director of the committee.
According to satellite technicians, the imagery available
directly from DigitalGlobe is of finer resolution and is updated
more frequently than the versions carried for free on Google
Earth.
"Satellite imagery readily available through Google Earth
has certainly enabled human rights experts to decisively confirm
that these facilities do exist, despite the fact that the North
Korean regime denies their existence," Scarlatoiu said.