* U.S. guided-missile destroyer placed off Korean peninsula
* Pyongyang rhetoric not followed by mobilization -U.S.
* Nth Korea says region on brink of nuclear war
* New Nth Korean PM named, confidant of leadership dynasty
By Jack Kim
SEOUL, April 2 The United States has positioned
a warship off the Korean coast as a shield against ballistic
missile attack as South Korea's new president vowed swift
retaliation against a North Korean strike amid soaring tensions
on the peninsula.
But Washington also said it had seen no worrisome
mobilization of armed forces by the North Koreans despite
bellicose rhetoric over a ramping up of international sanctions
against Pyongyang over nuclear weapons tests.
"If there is any provocation against South Korea and its
people, there should be a strong response in initial combat
without any political considerations," South Korean President
Park Geun-hye told the defence minister and senior officials.
North Korea says the region is on the brink of a nuclear war
in the wake of U.N. sanctions in response to its February
nuclear test and a series of joint U.S. and South Korean
military drills that have included a rare U.S. show of aerial
power.
In Washington, the White House has said the United States
takes seriously North Korea's war threats. But White House
spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday: "I would note that despite
the harsh rhetoric we are hearing from Pyongyang, we are not
seeing changes to the North Korean military posture, such as
large-scale mobilizations and positioning of forces."
North Korea further escalated its rhetoric on Saturday by
saying it was entering a "state of war" with South Korea in
response to what it termed the "hostile" military drills.
A U.S. defence official said the USS McCain, an Aegis-class
guided-missile destroyer used for ballistic missile defense, was
being positioned off the peninsula's southwestern coast.
"This is a prudent move that provides greater missile
defense options should (they) become necessary," said the
official, speaking on condition of anonymity. The ship was not
expected to participate in any exercises, the official added.
South Korea has changed its rules of engagement to allow
local units to respond immediately to attacks, rather than
waiting for permission from Seoul.
Stung by criticism that its response to the shelling of a
South Korean island in 2010 was tardy and weak, Seoul has also
threatened to target young North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
to destroy statues of the ruling Kim dynasty in the event of any
new attack, a plan that has outraged Pyongyang.
CHINA CALLED TO HELP ENFORCE SANCTIONS
North Korea stepped up its rhetoric in early March, when
U.S. and South Korean forces began annual military drills that
involved the flights of U.S. B-2 stealth bombers in a practice
run, prompting the North to put its missile units on standby to
fire at U.S. military bases in South Korea and in the Pacific.
The United States also deployed F-22 stealth fighter jets on
Sunday to take part in the drills. The Pentagon said it was the
fourth time F-22s had been deployed to South Korea.
Australia, a close U.S. ally and rotating U.N. Security
Council member, said it would urge China to help enforce
sanctions banning the flow of technology and equipment to North
Korea.
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, who leaves on
Friday for Beijing, plans to call on Chinese leaders to help
bolster stop-and-search provisions for shipping to and from
North Korea, Foreign Minister Bob Carr said. Canberra also plans
its own banking and financial sanctions.
"The immediate priority is to see the sanctions agreed on by
the Security Council are properly enforced," Carr said on
Tuesday.
KIM JONG-UN TIGHTENS GRIP ON POWER
North Korea has cancelled an armistice agreement with the
United States that ended the Korean War and has cut all hotlines
with U.S. forces, the United Nations and South Korea.
At a recent meeting of North Korea's ruling Workers Party
Central Committee, leader Kim Jong-un rejected the notion that
Pyongyang was going to use its nuclear arms development as a
bargaining chip for foreign aid for the impoverished nation.
"The nuclear weapons of Songun Korea are not goods for
getting U.S. dollars and they are ... (not) to be put on the
table of negotiations aimed at forcing the (North) to disarm
itself," KCNA news agency quoted him as saying.
Songun is the Korean word for the "Military First" policy
preached by Kim's father who used it to justify the use of the
impoverished state's scarce resources to build a 1.2-million
strong army and pursue development of weapons of mass
destruction.
At the meeting, Kim appointed a handful of personal
confidants to the party's politburo, further consolidating his
grip on power in the second full year of his reign.
Former premier Pak Pong-ju, a key confidant of the
leadership dynasty, was re-appointed to the post from which he
was fired in 2007 for failing to implement economic
reforms.
Pak, believed to be in his 70s, is viewed as a key ally of
Jang Song-thaek, the young Kim's uncle and also a protege of
Kim's aunt. Pak is viewed as a pawn in a power game that has
seen Jang and his wife re-assert power over military leaders.
Analysts said the move would not likely change North Korea's
approach to a confrontation that appears to have dragged the two
Koreas closer to war.
(Additional reporting by Paul Eckert, Phil Stewart, David
Alexander and Jeff Mason in WASHINGTON; Editing by Will Dunham
and Michael Perry)