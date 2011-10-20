SEOUL Oct 20 South Korea said on Thursday that Pyongyang's defiance over uranium enrichment stands as the biggest hurdle to multilateral talks on disabling the North's nuclear weapons programme.

Uranium enrichment will top the agenda when officials from the United States and North Korea meet for a second round of nuclear talks in Geneva next week as regional powers push to restart six-party talks which collapsed over two years ago.

The six-party forum, which brings together the two Koreas, the United States, China, Russia and Japan, offers the North economic aid in return for dismantling its nuclear programme which is believed to have yielded enough fissile material to make up to 10 atomic bombs.

Last year, the North unveiled a uranium enrichment facility, which opens a second route to make an atomic bomb along with its plutonium programme, and argued it was for peaceful purposes.

It says uranium enrichment falls outside the realms of previous six-party negotiations.

The September 2005 agreement does not specifically refer to uranium enrichment, only stating that the North must cease all nuclear activities.

"'All nuclear activities' are related to the uranium enrichment programme, but North Korea does not agree," South Korean Foreign Minister Kim Sung-hwan said in Seoul.

"So in further negotiations we will be clear on this stance that it is included."

Seoul and Washington insist that Pyongyang must first halt its nuclear activities, including its uranium enrichment programme, before six-party talks can restart.

Many believe the North is trying to use uranium enrichment as leverage to extract additional compensation from Seoul and Washington, but Kim said it is non-negotiable.

NEGATIVE VIEW

In an interview with Russian state news agency Itar-Tass, North Korean leader Kim Jong-il repeated his readiness to return to stalled nuclear talks "without any preconditions".

He said the North remained committed to fulfilling the September agreement with the aim of denuclearising the entire peninsula.

Kim dismissed criticism the talks were doomed given the North's past history of rowing back on deals.

"I do not want to be overly negative before the dialogue has even started," he said. "North Korea is a actually coming out for talks so we should not be too hasty about a negative outcome."

Analysts say there is little chance the North will ever give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons, seen as the ultimate bargaining chip and most effective deterrent against attack from the South, and that six-party talks are still a long way off.

"North Korea has basically made no concessions. All it has done is show off," said Cai Jian, a professor of Korean studies at Fudan University in Shanghai. "I don't think there is much possibility of progress in the short term."

The two Koreas have held two rounds of talks in recent months, and officials from the United States and North Korea met in New York in July. The talks failed to make any breakthroughs.

The United States and North Korea will meet on Monday and Tuesday in Geneva. (Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Nick Macfie)