* Kim Jong-un speaks in public for first time, lauds
grandfather
* New leadership style in stark contrast to father's silence
* Third nuclear test seen as North Korea flexes muscles
* No alternative source of power in North Korea to Kim
dynasty
* Missiles paraded in Pyongyang as smiling Kim looks on
By Maxim Duncan
PYONGYANG, April 15 North Korea's new leader
delivered his first major public speech on Sunday as the
impoverished state celebrated the centenary of its founder's
birth, calling for a push to "final victory" despite a failed
rocket launch two days earlier.
A jowly Kim Jong-un, clad in black and the third of his line
to rule North Korea, read monotonously from a script in
Pyongyang's central square after goose-stepping soldiers and
sailors showcased the North's military power in a parade in
spring sunshine.
Smiling and joking with generals on a podium after the
speech, Kim watched as the country's missiles paraded past, a
reminder that despite Friday's embarrassing failure to
successfully launch a rocket, North Korea packs a punch.
In a move that indicated Kim would stick to the
"military-first" policies that have put North Korea on the verge
of nuclear-weapons capacity, he lauded respectively his
grandfather, Kim Il-sung, and his father, Kim Jong-il, as the
"founder and the builder of our revolutionary armed forces".
North Korea is believed to be readying a third nuclear test,
based on intelligence satellite images and a past pattern of
rocket launches followed by tests.
"Let us move forward to final victory," the 20-something
leader urged tens of thousands of military and civilians as they
applauded his more than 20-minute speech, the first time a North
Korean leader has delivered a major public set-piece address.
Thousands of goose-stepping soldiers held up coloured cards
to spell out Kim Jong-un's name and the words "strong and
prosperous".
The crowd waved artificial pink flowers, celebrating the two
dead Kims who ruled the nation in an event that was hosted by
one of the country's top generals, Ri Yong-ho.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency and YTN TV later cited
military sources and analysts as saying the North unveiled at
the parade a new long-range missile, presumed to be a ballistic
missile with a range of to 6,000 km (3,700 miles).
The missile appeared to be longer and with a bigger diameter
compared with others the North has revealed.
"In order to enhance the dignity of Songun (military-first)
Chosun (Korea) and to accomplish the task of building a strong
and prosperous socialist country, we have to make every effort
to reinforce the people's armed forces," Kim said.
Given Kim Jong-il's years of silence, North Korea
specialists said the speech was likely another attempt to remind
people of happier days under Kim Il-sung, a revered and
avuncular figure the new ruler closely resembles.
"It shows a new governing style for the Kim Jong-un era,"
said Koh Yu-hwan, a professor at Dongguk University's department
of North Korea studies.
North Korea departed from its usual practise of not telling
its population about embarrassing failures when state television
on Friday broadcast news that a rocket had failed to put a
satellite into orbit.
PART OF A PLAN
Critics say that the long-range rocket launch was part of a
bid to develop a ballistic missile capable of delivering a
nuclear warhead to hit the United States.
The state that Kim inherited in December after the death of
his father boasts a 1.2 million-strong military but its
population of 23 million, many malnourished, supports a puny
economy worth just $40 billion annually in purchasing power
parity terms, according to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.
Analysts say the wretched economy means Kim is tied to the
policies of his late father who oversaw the development of the
state's nuclear and missile ambitions.
The United States has vowed to prevent North Korea
fulfilling those ambitions, although in reality there is little
that can be done to one of the most sanctioned nations on earth
that is backed diplomatically by China.
"We will continue to keep the pressure on them and they'll
continue to isolate themselves until they take a different
path," President Barack Obama said in an interview with
Telemundo, a U.S. television network.
The small economy is matched by North Korea's limited
diplomatic influence. It has few friends other than China, whose
strategic interest is in keeping a buffer between it and South
Korea which has U.S. military bases.
But even China sounded increasingly exasperated in the
run-up to Friday's rocket launch as North Korea ignored its
pleas for restraint, despite aid pumped in by Beijing, and its
diplomatic protection at bodies like the United Nations.
Without real weight in the international arena, North Korea
is forced to rely on bluster reinforced by periodic rocket
launches, nuclear tests and attacks on South Korea, such as one
in 2010 when it shelled an island, to get the world to pay
attention, analysts say.
That is likely to mean it will stick to the same script. In
2009, North Korea followed a failed attempt to put a satellite
into orbit with a nuclear test.
Intelligence satellite images showing a tunnel being dug at
the site of two previous tests implying that North Korea either
wants to remind the world of the possibility, to prompt a return
to aid for disarmament talks, or is preparing a test.
"Internationally, now they have to do a nuclear test,
preferably using uranium, just in order to show that they should
be taken seriously," said Andre Lankov, a North Korea expert at
South Korea's Kookmin University.
While North Korea confessed on Friday that its rocket had
failed to deliver a satellite into orbit, it also continued to
churn out reams of propaganda aimed at bolstering the legitimacy
of Kim Jong-un and his claim to power based on his bloodline.
"Kim Jong-un is unlikely to be losing power over the launch,
as the elite and the military need his legitimising and mythical
presence in order to pacify the North Korean population," said
Virginie Grzelczyk, a North Korea expert at Nottingham Trent
University in Britain.
