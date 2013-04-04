* North Korea bars entry to joint industrial park
By Jack Kim and Phil Stewart
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, April 4 The United States said
it would soon send a missile defence system to Guam to defend it
from North Korea, as the U.S. military adjusts to what Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel called a "real and clear danger" from
Pyongyang.
Hours later, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said North
Korea had moved what appeared to be a mid-range Musudan missile
to its east coast. It was not clear if the North planned to fire
the rocket or was just putting it on display as a show of force,
one South Korean government source was quoted as saying.
North Korea also barred entry to a joint industrial complex
it shares with the South for a second day on Thursday and said
it would shut the zone if Seoul continued to insult it.
Events on the Korean peninsula have begun to unnerve global
financial markets long used to the rhetoric North Korea
routinely hurls at Seoul and Washington.
"The assumption remains that this is more bluster," said Rob
Ryan, a strategist with RBS in Singapore. "But from here, we've
reached a level of tensions that say things can't get too much
worse without an actual exchange of fire."
The broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.6 percent, dragged down by a 2
percent slump in South Korean shares, while the South
Korean won slid 0.7 percent against the U.S. dollar.
U.S. stocks sank on Wednesday after Hagel's comments and the
Guam deployment news..
North Korea also repeated its threat to launch a nuclear
attack on the United States. Pyongyang said it had ratified a
potential strike because of U.S. military deployments around the
Korean peninsula that it claimed were a prelude to a possible
nuclear attack on the North.
Washington had been informed of the potential attack by
North Korea, a spokesman for its army said in a statement
carried by the English-language service of state news agency
KCNA. It was unclear how such a warning was given since North
Korea does not have diplomatic ties with Washington.
The report from KCNA appeared to re-state many of the
month-long fusillade of threats emanating from Pyongyang.
Experts say North Korea is years away from being able to hit
the continental United States with a nuclear weapon, despite
having worked for decades to achieve nuclear-arms capability.
North Korea has previously threatened a nuclear strike on
the United States and missile attacks on its Pacific bases,
including in Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific.
Those threats followed new U.N. sanctions imposed on the
North after it carried out its third nuclear test in February.
"Some of the actions they've taken over the last few weeks
present a real and clear danger," Hagel told an audience at the
National Defense University in Washington.
Despite the rhetoric, Pyongyang has not taken any military
action and has shown no sign of preparing its 1.2 million-strong
armed forces for war, the White House said on Monday.
That indicates its threats are partly intended for domestic
consumption to bolster young leader Kim Jong-un ahead of
celebrations marking the anniversary of the April 15 birthday of
Kim Il-sung, the state's founder and the younger Kim's
grandfather.
Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the White House National
Security Council, criticised the latest North Korean statement.
"It is yet another offering in a long line of provocative
statements that only serve to further isolate North Korea from
the rest of the international community and undermine its goal
of economic development," Hayden said.
HAGEL: TAKE THREATS SERIOUSLY
Hagel said he had to take the threats seriously, language he
has used in recent weeks as the United States has revamped its
missile defence plans and positioned two guided-missile
destroyers in the western Pacific.
The United States has also flexed its muscles during annual
military drills with South Korea, flying two radar-evading
stealth bombers on a first-of-its-kind practice bombing run over
South Korea.
In the latest move, the Pentagon said it was deploying a
Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to Guam in
the coming weeks. The THAAD system includes a truck-mounted
launcher, interceptor missiles and an AN/TPY-2 tracking radar.
Last month, Hagel said the Pentagon would add 14 new
anti-missile interceptors in Alaska and move ahead with the
deployment of a second missile-defence radar in Japan.
Yonhap quoted multiple government sources privy to
intelligence from U.S. and South Korean authorities as saying
North Korea had moved what appeared to be a Musudan missile to
its east coast.
The missile is believed to have a range of 3,000 km (1,865
miles) or more, which would put all of South Korea and Japan in
range and possibly also Guam. North Korea is not believed to
have tested the Musudan mid-range missiles, according to most
independent experts
South Korea's defence ministry declined to comment.
The missile was moved to the coast by train. The North has a
missile launch site on its northeastern coast, which it has used
to unsuccessfully test-fire long-range rockets in the past.
The Yonhap report did not say if the missile had been moved
to the missile site.
Russia said Pyongyang's March 9 rejection of a U.N. Security
Council resolution which signalled it would pursue its goal of
becoming a fully fledged nuclear weapons power was
"categorically unacceptable", and meant prospects for resuming
international disarmament talks were "shut off".
The South Korean government said the North would allow 222
South Korean workers to leave the Kaesong industrial zone on
Thursday. That would leave another 606 South Koreans in the
complex. Seoul has urged its citizens to get out.
North Korea has threatened to shut the complex, one of the
impoverished North's few sources of ready cash.
The industrial park, just inside the border with North
Korea, has not formally stopped operations since it was
inaugurated in 2000. It houses 123 companies and employs 50,000
North Koreans making cheap goods such as clothing.
