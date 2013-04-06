* Reports say missiles moved to North Korea's east coast
* Jitters hit South Korean markets
* Attack on United States would be "suicidal"
* U.N. says alarmed, but aid staff still working
By Guy Faulconbridge and Ronald Popeski
LONDON/SEOUL, April 6 North Korea warns it could
not guarantee the safety of diplomats after next Wednesday and
has asked embassies to consider moving staff out of the country,
European diplomats said, amid high tension on the Korean
peninsula.
The requests came on the heels of declarations by the
secretive state that real conflict was inevitable, because of
"hostile" U.S. troop exercises with South Korea and U.N.
sanctions imposed over the North's latest nuclear weapons test.
They also followed South Korean media reports that the
North, under its 30-year-old leader Kim Jong-un, had moved two
missiles to the country's east coast.
"The current question was not whether, but when a war would
break out on the peninsula," because of the "increasing threat
from the United States", China's state news agency, Xinhua,
on Friday quoted the North's Foreign Ministry as saying.
It added that diplomatic missions should consider
evacuation. North Korea would provide safe locations for
diplomats in accordance with international conventions, Xinhua
quoted the ministry as saying in a notification to embassies.
On Saturday morning, a South Korean government official
expressed bewilderment at the North's appeals to diplomats.
"As North Korea has many reasons behind the latest threats,
it's hard to define what is its real intention," said the
official, who asked not to be identified. "But it might have
intensified these threats to strengthen the regime internally or
to respond to international community."
There was no sign of tension on Seoul's rainsoaked streets,
with traffic operating normally and no extra police visible.
The South Korean media reports on Friday said North Korea
had placed two of its intermediate-range missiles on mobile
launchers and hidden them on the east coast, a move that could
threaten Japan or U.S. Pacific bases.
The report could not be confirmed, but White House spokesman
Jay Carney said that based on past behaviour, "we would not be
surprised" to see Pyongyang conduct another missile test.
"CONTINUING RHETORIC"
Britain said its embassy in Pyongyang had been told by the
North Korean government it "would be unable to guarantee the
safety of embassies and international organisations in the
country in the event of conflict from April 10th".
"We believe they have taken this step as part of their
continuing rhetoric that the U.S. poses a threat to them,"
Britain's Foreign Office said.
It said it had "no immediate plans" to evacuate its embassy
and accused the North Korean government of raising tensions
"through a series of public statements and other provocations."
A Polish spokesman said the warning was "an inappropriate
element of building up the pressure and we obviously think that
there is no risk from outside on North Korea."
The United States, which does not have diplomatic relations
with North Korea and is served by Sweden as a "protecting power"
in Pyongyang, echoed the British and the Poles.
"This is just an escalating series of rhetorical statements,
and the question is, to what end?" said U.S. State Department
spokeswoman Victoria Nuland.
Asked if the United States had received any instructions
from the Swedes on the small number of U.S. aid workers or
tourists who could be in North Korea, she said there was no
indication Sweden would heed Pyongyang's warning.
Brazil's foreign minister said its ambassador could be moved
to Dandong, a city across the Chinese border, though its embassy
had an underground shelter and a power generator.
"We will evaluate exactly what the conditions are before we
make a decision on his stay," Antonio Patriota told a news
conference in Brasilia.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon "remains deeply concerned
about escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula," but U.N.
humanitarian workers remain active across North Korea for the
time being, a spokesman said on Friday.
"U.N. staff in the DPRK (North Korea) remain engaged in
their humanitarian and developmental work throughout the
country," said U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky. The United Nations
has 36 international staff and 21 locally recruited personnel
working in North Korea, the world body said.
Under the Vienna Convention that governs diplomatic
missions, host governments are required to help get embassy
staff out of the country in the event of conflict.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said North Korea had "proposed
that the Russian side consider the evacuation of employees in
the increasingly tense situation", according to a spokesman for
its embassy in Pyongyang.
Moscow said it was "seriously studying" the request.
Kim Jong-un is the third member of his dynasty to rule North
Korea. He took over in December 2011 after the death of his
father, Kim Jong-il, who staged confrontations with South Korea
and the United States throughout his 17-year rule.
In a fusillade of statements over the past month, North
Korea has threatened to stage a nuclear strike on the United
States, something it lacks the capacity to do, according to most
experts, and has declared war on South Korea.
The threats against the United States are "probably all
bluster", said Gary Samore, until recently the top nuclear
proliferation expert on President Barack Obama's national
security staff.
The North Koreans "are not suicidal. They know that any kind
of direct attack (on the United States) would be end of their
country," he added.
Speculation about missile movements centred on two types of
weapon, neither of which is known to have been tested.
One is the so-called Musudan missile, which South Korea's
Defence Ministry estimates has a range of up to 3,000 km (1,865
miles). The other is the KN-08, believed to be an
intercontinental ballistic missile.
North Korea has always condemned the military exercises held
by U.S. forces and their South Korean allies, but its reaction
to this year's has reached a blistering pitch.
CASTRO WARNS AGAINST WAR
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, in an essay in Cuban state
media, warned ally North Korea against war, describing the
situation on the Korean Peninsula as "incredible and absurd" and
"one of the gravest risks of nuclear war since the Crisis of
October (Cuban Missile Crisis), 50 years ago."
The verbal assaults from Pyongyang have set financial
markets in South Korea, Asia's fourth largest economy, on edge.
South Korean shares slid on Friday, with foreign investors
selling their biggest daily volume in nearly 20 months, hurt
after aggressive easing from the Bank of Japan sent the yen
reeling, as well as by the tension over North Korea.