* Visit to Japan coincides with preparations for big N.Korea
holiday
* China says committed to working for denuclearization of
North
* North Korea ignores visit, issues new denunciations
By Arshad Mohammed
TOKYO, April 14 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry arrived in Japan on Sunday, the last stop on an Asian tour
aimed at solidifying support for curbing North Korea's nuclear
programme and reassuring U.S. allies after weeks of threats of
war from Pyongyang.
Kerry's talks with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida,
coincide with preparations for the North's biggest holiday of
the year on Monday, the Day of the Sun, the birth date of state
founder Kim Il-Sung - an occasion for pomp and perhaps a
military display.
The North's state media, one of the few ways of glimpsing
what is happening in the reclusive country, have so far ignored
Kerry's talks in Beijing and Seoul.
But in addition to reports on the festivities, they have
issued new denunciations of U.S. policy and made it plain North
Korea has no intention of giving up its nuclear weapons,
described as the "treasured" guarantor of the North's security.
The South Korean capital, Seoul, displayed the calm it has
shown throughout the crisis. Residents strolled in bright
sunshine, visiting street bazaars, ancient temples and walking
in the hills.
The North has threatened for weeks to attack the United
States and South Korea since new U.N. sanctions were imposed in
response to its latest nuclear arms test in February.
Speculation has mounted of a new missile launch or nuclear test.
On Saturday, Kerry met top leaders in China, the North's
sole diplomatic and financial benefactor, and said both sides
were committed to "the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula
in a peaceful manner".
During his first stop in Seoul, Kerry said North Korea, also
furious at joint U.S.-South Korean military drills currently
under way, would be making a "huge mistake" if it launched one
of its medium-range missiles during the current standoff.
He also said China was in a position to influence the
North's policy and had to put "some teeth" into efforts to
persuade Pyongyang to alter its policies.
Japan, separated by less than 1,000 km (625 miles) of water
and a frequent target of North Korea's anger, is in easy range
of North Korea's medium-range missiles.
DESTROYERS, INTERCEPTOR MISSILES
Japanese news reports said Tokyo had sent Aegis-class
destroyers capable of missile interception to the Sea of Japan.
Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptor missiles have been
deployed at key locations in the capital and surrounding areas.
Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters on
Sunday it was important to communicate to North Korea that it
must abandon nuclear and missile development.
In Beijing, Kerry said that if North Korea abandoned its
nuclear capabilities, the United States would have no reason to
maintain recently deployed defensive capabilities - like new or
expanded missile defence systems in Alaska and Guam.
"Now, obviously, if the threat disappears, i.e. North Korea
denuclearizes, the same imperative does not exist at that point
in time for us to have to have that kind of robust, forward
leaning posture of defence."
North Korea's KCNA news agency, quoting the Committee for
the Peaceful Reunification of Korea, said the South, where
28,000 U.S. soldiers are based, had committed "another
unpardonable hideous provocation that ... insults the
celebrations of the Day of the Sun".
"The more desperately the enemies make vituperation, the
stronger (North Korea's) will for retaliation will become, and
the moment when it is given full play, the group of traitors
will be wiped out to the last man from this land," it said.
It was not immediately clear what the provocation was.
Kerry's agenda in Tokyo is also likely to focus on
discussions on Japan's territorial disputes with China and the
future of U.S. bases in Japan.
The United States and Japan this month announced an
agreement for the return to Japan of a U.S. air base, taking a
step to resolving an issue that has long troubled relations.
(Additional reporting by Linda Sieg in Tokyo and Jane Chung in
Seoul; Writing by Ronald Popeski; Editing by Nick Macfie)