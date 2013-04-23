* Pyongyang seeks dialogue between nuclear weapon states
* Senior U.S. arms control official rejects claim
* NATO calls for "credible" talks on denuclearisation
By Robert Birsel and Stephanie Nebehay
SEOUL/GENEVA, April 23 North Korea insisted on
Tuesday that it be recognised as a nuclear weapons state, a
demand the United States promptly dismissed as "neither
realistic nor acceptable".
After weeks of tension on the Korean peninsula, including
North Korean threats of nuclear war, the North has in recent
days begun to at least talk about dialogue in response to calls
for talks from both the United States and South Korea.
The North's Rodong Sinmun newspaper rejected as unacceptable
the U.S. and South Korean condition that it agree to dismantle
its nuclear weapons and suspend missile launches before talks
can begin.
"If the DPRK sits at a table with the U.S., it has to be a
dialogue between nuclear weapons states, not one side forcing
the other to dismantle nuclear weapons," the newspaper said,
referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea.
The United States swiftly rejected Pyongyang's claim of
nuclear status, while NATO foreign ministers condemned its
pursuit of ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes and
called for "credible" talks to be held on denuclearisation.
"North Korea's demand to be recognised as a nuclear weapons
state is neither realistic nor acceptable," Thomas Countryman,
U.S. Assistant Secretary for International Security and
Non-Proliferation, told Reuters in Geneva.
Countryman, who is heading the U.S. delegation to two-week
talks on the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), told
reporters on Monday: "It is important that the world respond
calmly but deliberately without changing our emphasis that the
goal of the world to which North Korea is committed is a
denuclearised Korean peninsula.
"And the more states that make that clear, the greater the
chance we have of arriving at exactly that goal," he said.
A White House spokesman said this month North Korea would
need to show it was serious about abandoning its nuclear
ambitions for talks to be meaningful.
In Brussels, NATO foreign ministers issued a statement
saying that North Korea's "provocative actions" violated U.N.
Security Council resolutions, undermined regional stability and
jeopardised prospects for lasting peace.
"We urge the DPRK to refrain from further provocative acts,"
the NATO ministers said, calling for North Korea to comply with
Security Council resolutions and return to the NPT from which
the reclusive country announced its withdrawal in 2003.
Pyongyang should abandon all nuclear weapons and nuclear and
ballistic missile programmes in a "complete, verifiable and
irreversible manner" and engage in credible talks on
denuclearisation, they said.
North Korea signed a denuclearisation-for-aid deal in 2005
but later backed out of that pact. It now says its nuclear arms
are a "treasured sword" that it will never give up.
It conducted its third nuclear test in February.
That triggered new U.N. sanctions which in turn led to a
dramatic intensification of North Korea's threats of nuclear
strikes against South Korea and the United States.
But in a sign the hostility was easing, North Korea last
Thursday offered the United States and South Korea a list of
conditions for talks, including the lifting of U.N. sanctions.
The United States responded by saying it awaited "clear
signals" that North Korea would halt its nuclear weapons
activities.
North Korea has a long record of making threats to secure
concessions from the United States and South Korea, only to
repeat the process later. Both the United States and the South
have said in recent days that the cycle must cease.
The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation said
in Vienna on Tuesday that it had unexpectedly detected
radioactive gases that could have come from North Korea's
nuclear weapons test in February, possibly providing the first
"smoking gun" evidence of the explosion.
