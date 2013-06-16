SEOUL, June 16 North Korea on Sunday proposed
high-level talks with the United States to ease tensions on the
Korean peninsula, a week after it scrappped planned official
talks with South Korea for the first time in over two years.
North Korea National Defence Commission in a statement
carried by KCNA news agency said Washington can pick a date and
place for talks and the two sides can discuss a range of issues
but no preconditions should be attached.
Earlier this year, North Korea threatened nuclear and
missile strikes against South Korea and the United States after
it was hit with U.N. sanctions for its February nuclear weapons
test.
(Reporting By Jane Chung, Editing by Jack Kim, Michael Perry)