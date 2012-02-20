(Recasts with military exercise)
By Jeremy Laurence and Jack Kim
SEOUL Feb 20 Secretive North Korea raised
its military alert ahead of a live-fire artillery drill by rival
South Korea on Monday amid heightened tension on the peninsula
during a delicate transition of power in the impoverished North.
The exercise, involving the use of mortars, some 5,000
rounds of ammunition and attack helicopters, took place near a
disputed sea border off the west coast and near a South Korean
island bombarded by the North after a similar drill in 2010.
South Korea said the drill, the second of its kind in the
area this year, was routine and had passed without incident.
"The exercise took place normally according to plan. North
Korea maintained a higher level of response posture than
normal," the South's Yonhap news agency quoted a military
official as saying.
The North's new young leader, Kim Jong-un, has taken a
militaristic line in what analysts say is clearly an attempt to
woo the backing of the powerful army as he tries to cement his
grip on power as the third generation of the Kim dynasty.
Pyongyang had threatened "merciless retaliatory strikes" if
the South violated its territorial waters during the exercise.
In its warning, North Korea said the South "should not
forget" its shelling on the southern island of Yeonpyeong in
November 2010, in which four people including two civilians were
killed.
The attack on the island was the first on civilians since
the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. The North at the time said
the South's military drill near the disputed maritime border
triggered the bombardment.
The two sides are technically still at war having signed
only a truce, not a peace treaty, to end the 1950-53 conflict.
North Korea, angered by what it says was Seoul's
disrespectful response to leader Kim Jong-il's death in
December, has unleashed a wave vitriol against its neighbour and
vowed not to deal with the conservative government in Seoul.
North Korea's ruling Workers' Party is expected to formalise
Kim's rule at a special conference in April.
Since his father's death, Kim has assumed the title of
"supreme commander" and has focused on shoring up support from
the military. Analysts say Kim, who is believed to be in his
late 20s, now needs the party's backing to keep North Korea
stable and to expand his power base.
The conference could confer key party posts on the young
Kim, such as a general secretary and chairman of the Central
Military Commission, experts say.
Moon Chung-in of Yonsei University said the party had been
resuscitated in the later years of Kim Jong-il's leadership.
"The party now has more power and influence," he said.
"There is speculation that under Kim Jong-un there will be a
more normalised pattern of governance around the party."
Beijing, the North's main ally and benefactor, has endorsed
the succession process, while Seoul and Washington have stated
they wish only for a smooth a transition of power. Regional
powers are pushing for dialogue.
Washington hopes to clarify whether Pyongyang's new
leadership is willing to curb its nuclear programme when U.S.
and North Korean officials meet in Beijing this week.
Analysts expect little progress at Thursday's meeting, the
third between the two sides in the last eight months. They say
the North will also likely seek food aid.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)