By Sung-won Shim
| SEOUL, March 4
SEOUL, March 4 North Korea threatened
"sacred war" against the South in a huge rally in the capital on
Sunday just days after the secretive state agreed with the
United States to suspend its nuclear weapons tests and allow
back international nuclear inspectors.
Tens of thousands of slogan-chanting North Koreans rallied
in Pyongyang vowing to "wipe out" South Korean President Lee
Myung-bak's "traitors" whom they accused of defaming their new
leader, Kim Jong-un, and of staging inflammatory war games with
the United States.
About 150,000 protesters, including many soldiers and
students, shouted "Destroy Lee Myung-bak" and "Let's safeguard
Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un".
The rally, broadcast live by state TV, appeared to be the
largest such event since the young Kim took power after the
death of long-time dictator Kim Jong-il in December.
Ri Yong-ho, an army general believed to be one of the
fledgling leader Kim's closest confidants in the army, recited a
statement issued by the military on Friday, threatening again to
wage a "sacred war" against the South.
"The Supreme Command of the Korean People's Army solemnly
declares once again that it will indiscriminately stage its
own-style sacred war to wipe out the group of traitors," Ri
read.
The rally ended with a series of military-style marches in
groups of hundreds, with protesters waving huge banners and
flags in response to cheers from the crowds.
North and South Korea are still technically at war after
their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
Pyongyang's state media has recently beefed up the rhetoric
against South Korea's Lee and military leaders, accusing them of
allowing an army unit to hang portraits of the two Kims and
"scrawl unspeakable defamatory words" below them.
The North also accused Lee of "the hideous act aimed at
escalating confrontation" during mourning for Kim Jong-il.
South Korean media has said soldiers at a military unit in
the western city of Incheon posted the photos of both Kim
Jong-un and his father inside a building, along with the
inscription: "Let's kill Kim Jong-un".
North Korea regularly warns of retaliation against Seoul and
Washington for joint military drills, currently under way, which
it sees as an unforgivable provocation.
In 2010, the North shelled a South Korean island near the
disputed inter-Korean sea border, killing four people, in
retaliation for live-fire exercises by the South.
Many North Korea watchers say the sabre-rattling is aimed at
consolidating Kim's grip on power and attaining an advantage in
the latest round of disarmament-for-aid talks with the United
States.
On Wednesday, Washington and Pyongyang announced the North
had agreed to suspend nuclear tests, uranium enrichment and
long-range missile launches and to allow checks by international
nuclear watchdog inspectors in return for food aid.
The agreement has been hailed as a path to resuming
long-stalled six-party talks, joining the two Koreas, the U.S.,
China, Japan and Russia, designed to block the North from
nuclear arms development.
But North Korea has walked out of such talks many times
before, claiming lack of sincerity by the United States.
In the latest sabre-rattling, state TV said on Saturday Kim
Jong-un had visited Panmunjom, the village overseeing the
armistice along the world's most heavily-fortified border
between the two Koreas.
It was Kim's first trip to the village since his father's
death.
KCNA said Kim told soldiers there to "maintain the maximum
alertness as they are standing in confrontation with the enemy
at all times".
(Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Nick Macfie)