SEOUL May 2 More than 250 flights in and out of
South Korea have experienced GPS signal jamming since the
weekend, with North Korea high on the list of suspects,
officials said on Wednesday.
Similar jamming in the past was traced to the reclusive
North, which last month breached U.S. Security Council
resolutions with a failed long-range rocket launch and was
blamed for cyber attacks on South Korean financial institutions
last year.
None of the flights, including 11 operated by foreign
airlines, was in danger, the Transport Ministry said, with
automatic switching of navigation to alternative systems.
"As it happened at the time of (military) drills in 2010 and
2011, we suspect North Korea was engaged in jamming signals," a
government official said.
Officials at the Korea Communications Commission declined to
comment whether North Korea was the source of the signal jamming
but said it had been identified as the culprit in at least one
similar incident.
A Defence Ministry official declined to comment on the
source of the jamming but said the military's equipment had not
been affected.
North Korea has stepped up its rhetoric against the South in
recent weeks, hurling personal insults at South Korean President
Lee Myung-bak and threatening to reduce the capital Seoul to
ashes.
It is expected to conduct a third nuclear test any day,
possibly using a uranium device which would infuriate
neighbouring countries and the United States which have been
involved in talks to try to rein in its nuclear weapons
programme.
The threat of cyber war from North Korea is seen in the
South, one of the world's most wired countries, as increasing in
sophistication.
News reports said North Korea operates vehicle-mounted
jamming devices that can disrupt signals up to 100 km (60 miles)
away and is developing systems with further reach.
