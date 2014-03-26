(Adds links to graphics, no change to text)
By Thomas Escritt and Linda Sieg
THE HAGUE/TOKYO, March 26 U.S. President Barack
Obama brought together the leaders of Japan and South Korea for
their first face-to-face talks as a North Korean ballistic
missile launch underscored the need for Washington's two key
Asian allies to repair their strained ties.
Washington hopes the three-way summit will improve relations
between Seoul and Tokyo, which are clouded by the legacy of
Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula and
Seoul's concerns that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to rewrite
Japan's wartime past with a less apologetic tone.
The United States wants to strengthen the allies' combined
response to regional concerns such as North Korea's banned
weapons programmes and China's growing assertiveness in disputed
waters.
In what appeared to be a show of defiance, North Korea fired
two medium-range Rodong ballistic missiles into the sea at 2:35
a.m. Japan and Korea time (1735 GMT Tuesday), both Tokyo and
Seoul said. That was precisely when Abe and South Korean
President Park Geun-hye were sitting down with Obama in The
Hague for their first meeting since Abe took office in December
2012.
North Korea's first firing in four years of mid-range Rodong
missiles that can hit Japan followed a series of short-range
rocket launches over the past two months and could help improve
cooperation between Tokyo and Seoul.
In Seoul, South Korean Defence Ministry spokesman Kim
Min-seok called the launches "a clear violation of U.N. Security
Council resolutions and a grave provocation against South Korea
and the international community".
Japan and the United States also protested the launches.
But Tokyo's plans to resume high-level talks next week with
Pyongyang on Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades
ago, as well as the North's missile and nuclear programmes,
would not be cancelled, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga said.
Those talks have been suspended since December 2012.
SIGNAL TO PYONGYANG
Park, Abe and Obama, who met on the sidelines of a nuclear
security summit in the Hague, emphasised the need to work
together on containing the North Korean nuclear threat.
"Over the last five years, close coordination between our
three countries succeeded in changing the game with North Korea:
our trilateral cooperation has sent a strong signal to Pyongyang
that its provocations and threats will be met with a unified
response," said Obama, who will visit Japan and South Korea next
month.
In an apparent attempt to break the ice with Park, Abe
addressed the South Korean leader in Korean at the start of the
talks, saying he was "very happy to be able to meet" her.
But the summit left aside thorny disputes over wartime
history, such as the issue of women, many Korean, forced to work
in Japanese military brothels before and during World War Two.
The festering problem of history has kept the U.S. allies
from deepening military cooperation despite rising regional
tensions.
Obama said the three leaders discussed "specific steps to
deepen trilateral coordination", including "military cooperation
that includes joint exercises and on missile defence".
Japanese public broadcaster NHK later quoted a White House
official as telling reporters that talks among senior defence
officials from the three countries would take place soon.
HISTORY STILL RANKLES
Abe has visited all 10 Southeast Asian countries and met
with their leaders and also met five times with Russian
President Vladimir Putin, but had not met with Park since
becoming premier. Nor has he had a summit with Chinese President
Xi Jinping since the two took office.
Tokyo's ties with Beijing are strained by a territorial row
over tiny Japanese-controlled islands in the East China Sea as
well as bitter Chinese memories of Japan's past militarism and
Japan's suspicions towards China's military build-up.
The Japanese leader's December visit to Tokyo's Yasukuni
Shrine, seen by critics as a symbol of Japan's wartime
militarism, upset not only China and South Korea but also the
United States, which expressed "disappointment".
In a sign that history would continue to rankle, Park
thanked Xi at a meeting near The Hague on Sunday for building a
memorial hall in China honouring a Korean who assassinated a
Japanese official more than a century ago, Chinese media said.
Japan has protested the memorial to Ahn Jung-geun, who in
1909 killed Hirobumi Ito, a former top Japanese official in
Korea, which was then occupied by Japan. Ito was killed in the
northeastern Chinese city of Harbin, the site of the memorial.
Korea sees Ahn as a hero who fought for independence; Japan
has branded him a terrorist.
North Korea's launch on Wednesday of the Rodong missiles
coincided with annual South Korean-U.S. military drills and the
fourth anniversary of the sinking of the South Korean navy ship
the Cheonan. Seoul blames North Korea for that attack but
Pyongyang on Wednesday again denied any role, saying in a
commentary the accusation was "a farce".
A South Korean official said the missiles fell into the sea
after flying 650 km (400 miles), well short of their maximum
range - thought to be some 1,300 km (800 miles).
(Additional reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim in Seoul,
Steve Holland in The Hague and Nobuhiro Kubo, Stanley White and
Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; Writing by William Mallard and Linda
Sieg; Editing by Dean Yates)