(Adds details)
SEOUL, April 1 An unmanned drone crashed on a
South Korean island near a disputed maritime border with North
Korea, a South Korean defence ministry official said on Tuesday,
triggering an investigation into whether the aircraft was from
the North.
The drone fell on Baengnyeong island at about 4 p.m. (0700
GMT) on Monday, when North Korea fired hundreds of artillery
rounds in seas close to a disputed maritime line. That
triggered a similar show of strength from South Korea.
The South Korean military was trying to verify where the
drone had come from and what its purpose might have been, and
was also looking into any possible link to North Korea's
espionage operations, the military official told Reuters.
The official, who asked not to be identified, did not give
any further details.
North Korea fired more than 100 artillery rounds into South
Korean waters as part of a drill on Monday, prompting the South
to fire back. The exercise appeared to be more sabre-rattling by
Pyongyang, rather than the start of a military standoff.
Yonhap News Agency, quoting an unidentified South Korean
government official, reported that the drone was 2 to 3 metres
(7 to 10 ft) long and comprised a Japanese engine and Chinese
parts, as well as a small camera.
Yonhap also said the drone was similar to another found in a
border city late last month.
Images of the crashed drone on domestic cable news network
YTN showed the wreckage of a small aircraft bearing similar
paint and markings to North Korean drones displayed in a
Pyongyang parade last year.
Those drones were larger target drones modified to crash
into pre-determined targets, but are not believed to be capable
of air strikes or long-range surveillance flights.
Small, commercially available remote-controlled aircraft can
be modified to carry video cameras and other surveillance
equipment.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by James
Pearson; Editing by David Chance, Paul Tait and Clarence
Fernandez)