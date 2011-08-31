RAJIN North Korea Aug 31 Destitute North
Korea's push to breathe new life into economic relationships
with its neighbours China and Russia appears to be bearing fruit
in its far north of the country where foreigners are busy
helping rebuild a crumbling infrastructure.
A top local official told reporters on Tuesday that China
and Russia had invested heavily in the region in order to gain
access to its three east coast ports in the towns of Rajin and
Songbon, which are the main centres for the secretive North's
Rason Special Economic Zone.
"Rason is situated well geographically, and provides
favourable conditions for investment," the city's vice mayor
Hwang Chol-nam said through an interpreter.
The ports would more than halve the distance Chinese firms
needed to ferry goods from landlocked Yanji in Jilin province to
the major industrial centre of Dalian which is also a shipping
hub for northeast China.
Impoverished and squeezed by international sanctions for
conducting a series of nuclear and missile tests from 2006,
North Korea has reached out to Moscow and Beijing for help to
fill the gap left by the drying up of South Korean and the U.S.
economic assistance.
Over the past 15 months leader Kim Jong-il, who in the past
rarely travelled abroad, has visited China four times and last
week made his first trip to Russia in nearly a decade. Kim's
visits were mainly aimed at winning economic support, and have
raised speculation he may finally be opening one of the world's
most closed economies.
The North announced in June it would work with Beijing to
make the Rason zone work, along a similar zone in the west at
Hwanggumpyong island near the Chinese city of Dandong.
VISIT TO RASON
North Korean authorities this week escorted a group foreign
journalists to the lush Rason area where they are hoping to
secure foreign investment and raise much needed hard currency.
Over 100 Chinese bulldozers and diggers were seen working on
a new mountain road connecting the Chinese border post of Jing
Xin and the North Korean ports, while a new railway line linking
the area with Russia is all but complete.
Hwang said that the North had also agreed in principle with
a Chinese company to build a coal-fired power plant in the
so-called Rason Special Economic Zone, where like the rest of
North Korea, there is little power.
"We have finished all the feasibility studies," he told
reporters visiting the area, adding he hoped construction on the
new thermal plant would start next year. Asked the name of the
Chinese company, he said: "It's a secret".
Hwang said the power plant would be coal-fired with a
maximum capacity of 600,000 kilowatts.
"Power is the lifeline of industry, that is the first urgent
problem for developing the Rason Economic Development Zone," he
said, adding the zone had introduced new laws permitting
international banking transactions, as well as tax incentives.
The North faces acute energy shortages, and in Songbin a
massive thermal coal-fired plant lies idle, while oil refinery,
complete with 30 massive tanks, sits derelict.
At night, Rajin is pitch black except for the few buildings
with their own generators.
Russian engineers were seen working on the new rail line
just outside of Songbon, about 20 km north of Rajin. "The
Russians have constructed the railroad from the border city of
Khasan to Rajin port, and they are finishing the project this
year," he said, adding Russia has leased one of the ports.
The special economic zone near the border with Russia and
China, was initially instigated in the early 1990s, but the
project fell by the wayside due to lack of interest from foreign
investors.
Hwang said the country's leader Kim Jong-il visited the area
in 2009, and issued a directive to push ahead with the plan to
promote international trade in cargo, and to develop the local
fishing and tourism industries.
But even with the improved infrastructure, the twin ports
still have a long way to go. A port meant for timber appeared to
be in ruins, while the ports in the Songbon were rundown. Rusted
and hole-ridden giant water pipes ran along another port near
the derelict thermal power plant.
In the biggest port, Rajin, a 250-metre Russian transport
vessel, named "Friendship", was moored with a trickle of smoke
coming from its engines. It was unclear if it was operational.
None of the 15 giant cranes cargo were operating on the any
of the three piers. A few fishing trawlers and small boats were
tied to the piers, the longest of which measured about 500
metres.
Foreign experts say the North's plans to develop the port
may just work given China's close involvement but doubt it will
ever turn into major cargo hub.
Hwang said there had been considerable interest, mostly
from Chinese and Russian companies, but also from Thai and Swiss
investors. He said China's biggest cement manufacturer, Jilin
Yatai (Group) Co. had agreed to build a factory with
a 1 million tonne per year capacity. Textile companies from
China and Taiwan have also expressed their interest.
Hwang also had his eyes on even bigger things --
shipbuilding, auto manufacture and the hi-tech industry.
"I think one year after the completion of infrastructure we
will be at a high stage."
(Editing by David Chance and Jonathan Thatcher)