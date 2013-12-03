SEOUL Dec 3 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's
uncle, widely believed to be the power behind the throne in the
secretive dynastic state, has been dismissed from his post,
South Korean media said on Tuesday, citing officials at Seoul's
top spy agency.
Yonhap news agency and YTN cable news channel said Jang Song
Thaek, who holds the title of vice vhairman of the North's
powerful National Defence Commission, had been removed from his
post, citing the National Intelligence Service.
The South's spy agency told parliament in a closed-door
session, media said.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jack Kim and Nick Macfie)