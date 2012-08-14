TOKYO Aug 14 Diplomats from Japan and North
Korea will meet for the first time in four yours later this
month for talks that could touch on the contentious issue of the
North's abduction of Japanese citizens decades ago, Japan said
on Tuesday.
The talks, which are scheduled to be held in Beijing on Aug.
29, would also be the first since Kim Jong-un took control of
North Korea after his father, Kim Jong-il, died in December, a
further signal he may be breaking free of decades of dour and
reclusive management of the impoverished country.
North Korea abducted Japanese citizens in the 1970s and
1980s to train its spies in the Japanese language and culture.
Japan has repeatedly asked for more information about what
happed to those who were kidnapped, but North Korea has insisted
that the case is closed.
The abductions have long been a source of diplomatic
friction, so any sign of progress on the issue could herald a
thaw in relations between the Asian neighbours.
Japan would bring up the abductions but was not sure whether
they would be on the agenda at future meetings, Japanese Chief
Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura told reporters.
The retrieval of the remains of Japanese who died on the
Korean peninsula during World War II would also be on the
agenda, he said.
China on Tuesday promised to help major firms invest in
North Korea, signalling strong support for Kim just as he is
believed to be planning reforms to his country's economy.