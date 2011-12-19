TOKYO Dec 19 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda set up a crisis management team on North Korean on Monday following news of the death of its leader Kim Jong-il, a spokesman for Noda said.

Noda instructed relevant government ministries to collect information following an announcement by North Korea's state television that Kim had died on Saturday, the spokesman for the prime minister's office said.

He told Reuters that Noda wanted to verify the announcement as well as look into its implications. (Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Michael Watson)