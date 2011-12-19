TOKYO Dec 19 Japanese Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda set up a crisis management team on North Korean
on Monday following news of the death of its leader Kim Jong-il,
a spokesman for Noda said.
Noda instructed relevant government ministries to collect
information following an announcement by North Korea's state
television that Kim had died on Saturday, the spokesman for the
prime minister's office said.
He told Reuters that Noda wanted to verify the announcement
as well as look into its implications.
(Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Michael Watson)