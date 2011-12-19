TOKYO Dec 19 It is important to ensure that the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il does not adversely affect peace on the Korean peninsula, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday.

Noda, speaking to reporters, also said there is no change in the government's stance that it wants Japanese citizens abducted by North Korean agents decades ago to be safely returned to Japan.

Japan is bracing for the unexpected after news that Kim, the leader of its unpredictable neighbour, had died of a heart attack. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Michael Watson)