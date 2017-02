TOKYO Dec 19 Japan has spoken with the United States and South Korea about the situation in North Korea following news of the death of the nation's leader Kim Jong-il, a foreign ministry official told reporters.

Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba has been told to hold talks with relevant countries so that he can respond to any situation concerning North Korea, the official added. (Reporting by Shinichiro Saoshiro; Writing by Edwina Gibbs)