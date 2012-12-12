BRIEF-Benz Mining Corp announces proposed share consolidation
* On Jan 30, co's Board passed a resolution authorizing consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares of company on a 10:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 12 North Korea launched a rocket on Wednesday and the missile appears to have passed over Okinawa, Japan's government said.
The missile was launched at 9:49 am JST (0049 GMT) from North Korea's west coast, Japan's government said in a statement.
North Korea has said it was sending a satellite into space and gave international agencies notice of a planned trajectory that would take the rocket over Japan's southern islands near Okinawa.
The launch, which the North announced on Dec. 1, has been condemned by the South, the United States, Japan and Russia, among others, as it is seen as a means of testing a long-range missile that could one day deliver a nuclear warhead. (Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
* FMR LLC reports 13.69 percent passive stake in Tesla Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 versus passive stake of 10.19 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2lGUTs2 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Airlines canceled 1.17 percent of scheduled domestic flights last year, the best performance in the 22 years the government has been tracking the issue, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday.