BRIEF-Amoeba starts research and development tests in U.S.
* Starts research and development tests in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
TOKYO Dec 12 Japan's top government spokesman voiced protest over North Korea's rocket launch on Wednesday, saying it was "extremely regrettable."
"Japan cannot tolerate this action," Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura told a news conference.
North Korea launched a rocket on Wednesday and the missile appears to have passed over Okinawa, Japan's government said.
* Starts research and development tests in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* On Jan 30, co's Board passed a resolution authorizing consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares of company on a 10:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FMR LLC reports 13.69 percent passive stake in Tesla Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 versus passive stake of 10.19 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2lGUTs2 Further company coverage: