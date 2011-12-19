SEOUL Dec 20 There has been no sign of a big capital flight out of South Korea after the North Korean leader's death but the Seoul government will supply liquidity into the markets swiftly when needed, a vice finance minister said on Tuesday.

"There has been no unusual pattern among foreign investors until now but we can't rule out deleveraging by them in the future," Vice Finance Minister Shin Je-yoon told reporters after an emergency meeting of senior officials.

(Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Robert Birsel)