UPDATE 3-Russia's Phosagro launches secondary share offering
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
SEOUL Dec 20 There has been no sign of a big capital flight out of South Korea after the North Korean leader's death but the Seoul government will supply liquidity into the markets swiftly when needed, a vice finance minister said on Tuesday.
"There has been no unusual pattern among foreign investors until now but we can't rule out deleveraging by them in the future," Vice Finance Minister Shin Je-yoon told reporters after an emergency meeting of senior officials.
Feb 8 A Washington lawyer from a major law firm was wearing a wig as a disguise when he was arrested last week trying to sell a copy of a secret lawsuit against a California technology security company for $310,000, according to a criminal complaint.
ANKARA, Feb 8 Turkey's central bank will stick with unorthodox measures to keep borrowing costs at five-year highs at least until inflation peaks this year, according to people familiar with its thinking, despite sharp criticism from investors.