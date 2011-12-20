* KOSPI rises 0.7 percent after Monday's 3.4 pct drop, won recovers

* Government pledges liquidity supply if needed

* Foreign investors continue to offload shares (Adds analysts, quotes, updates indices)

By Jungyoun Park and Yoo Choonsik

SEOUL, Dec 20 South Korean shares and the currency rebounded on Tuesday after a selloff in the prior session sparked by the sudden death of North Korea's leader, as traders sought out bargains amid a cautiously optimistic long-term view.

The benchmark KOSPI index rose 0.7 percent as of 0243 GMT, after its sharpest plunge in nearly six weeks on Monday.

"We are seeing a technical rebound after sharp falls yesterday. Upside momentum is limited as uncertainties regarding the North Korea persist. Nothing fundamental has changed overnight," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Investors will keep a close eye on whether North Korea's political succession takes place smoothly, Hyundai Securities analyst Bae Sung-young said.

Insurance companies and the state pension fund led buying on the stock market but foreign investors were net sellers of 113.3 billion won ($96.45 million) worth of shares, after offloading a net 206.5 billion won worth on Monday.

The won was quoted at 1,169.4 to the dollar, gaining 0.46 percent against the greenback after hitting a 10-week session low on Monday.

December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.07 points to 104.39, partially recovering Monday's falls.

North Koreans poured into the streets late on Monday to mourn the death of leader Kim Jong-il and state media hailed his untested son as the "Great Successor" of the reclusive state whose atomic weapons ambitions are a major threat to the region.

North Korea's official KCNA news agency lauded Kim's youngest son, Kim Jong-un as "the outstanding leader of our party, army and people", but uncertainty remains about how much support the third generation of the North's ruling dynasty has among the ruling elite, especially in the military.

Seoul's main share index tumbled 3.43 percent on Monday, while the won shed 1.38 percent against the dollar.

Later in New York, the BNY Mellon index of leading South Korean ADRs fell 5.1 percent, marking the biggest daily percentage fall since Nov. 9 and versus a 2.3 percent drop in an index for leading Asian ADRs.

Kim Jong-il's death "is causing big anxiety because nobody knows that will happen. It's a challenging issue," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

As fears of massive capital flight grew, Vice Finance Minister Shin Je-yoon pledged to provide a sufficient amount of liquidity should there be shortages in local financial markets.

He said after an early morning emergency meeting with other senior officials that there was no sign yet of capital flight. Official data also showed foreign investors were net buyers of 100.4 billion won in South Korean bonds on Monday.

($1 = 1174.7000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Angela Moon in NEW YORK and Joonhee Yu in SEOUL; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)